Boris Johnson Announcement: Is Boris Speaking Today? | Politics | New





Boris Johnson’s government quietly extended coronavirus lockdown laws this week, allowing councils to close pubs, restaurants, shops and public spaces until July 17, according to the Telegraph. Britain has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic – the fifth highest number of any country in the world. But will Mr Johnson speak to the threat today?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that 75% of those over 80 have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine. He added that three quarters of British care homes had also received the vaccine on Sunday morning. According to the latest government figures, 6.3 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, while another 469,000 people received the second dose of the vaccine. Health officials aim to give 15 million people, including all those over the age of 70, a first vaccine vaccine by February 15 and to vaccinate the entire adult population by September. READ MORE: Brits furious as Sturgeon plots ‘illegal’ referendum plot

Is Boris Johnson speaking today? The government has yet to announce if and when the next government briefing led by Boris Johnson will take place. However, in recent weeks, briefings have been held on Monday evening. Last Friday, Mr Johnson led a Covid briefing in which he discussed new variants of Covid, the country’s vaccination schedule and other factors related to the government’s ongoing frontline efforts. READ MORE: Boris Johnson to rule out February return to school in big bang

The Health Secretary’s comments on Sunday came after Mr Johnson’s latest Covid briefing, which took place on Friday, January 22. During this briefing, the Prime Minister said the first evidence suggests the UK variant could be deadlier. He said: “I must tell you this afternoon that we have been informed today [on Sunday] that, in addition to spreading faster, it now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant – the variant that was first identified in London and the South East – may be associated with a degree of higher mortality, and will ask Patrick in a minute to say a little more about that. “Because it’s largely the impact of this new variant that means the NHS is under such intense pressure, with 40,261 other positive cases since yesterday. “We have 38,562 COVID patients currently in hospital, 78% more than the first peak in April, and tragically there have been 1,401 more deaths. “So it’s more important than ever that we all stay vigilant and stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives in this way.” The Prime Minister added that there was no evidence to suggest the vaccine would be ineffective against any of the old or newer variants.







