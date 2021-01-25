President Jokowi appoints BKKBN as chair of program for accelerated management of ‘stunting’





President Joko Widodo has appointed the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) as the body responsible and chairing the implementation of the Fast-Track Downsizing. growth retardation (stunting in children) in Indonesia. Until 2024, the reduction in this figure is expected to drop to 14% from the figure of 27.6% in 2019. << Today the president gave mandate to BKKBN in the form of an order to become the general manager to accelerate the decline growth retardation. As the head of BKKBN, I certainly accept this mandate with strong intentions and determination, ”said BKKBN leader Hasto Wardoyo in his statement to the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday January 25, 2021, after a limited meeting with the president and officials concerned. Meanwhile, the numbers have decreased growth retardation in Indonesia it is still 1.6 percent per year. Thanks to this mission, the president aims that at least each year the figure growth retardation in Indonesia, it can be reduced by 2.7 percent. A number of extraordinary steps were immediately taken to achieve this. The coordinating minister of human development and culture, Muhadjir Effendy, explained on the same occasion the growth retardation in Indonesia, it will refer to Law No. 52 of 2009 on Population Development and Family Development as the legal basis for its implementation. “It means the numbers are going down growth retardation This is based on an effort to build a family so that family development is not just limited to limiting or limiting the birth rate, but to truly integral family development. One of them is a decrease in the number growth retardation, “He said. Government pays close attention to downsizing efforts growth retardation this. Because it may affect the quality of the Indonesian workforce in the future. To carry out this task, the BKKBN will be assisted by a number of ministries which have direct extensions to the regional level and will soon formulate concrete, detailed and measurable steps based on digital map data. growth retardation that already exists. “The President also called for regions, both provinces and districts / cities, to have a growth retardationHe’s still high, he really takes it seriously growth retardation this, ”he said.

