Bihar’s ‘cycle girl’ interacts with PM Modi





Cycle girl Jyoti Kumari, who had cycled from Gurugram to Bihar with her father sitting on the baby carrier during the nationwide lockdown, found herself in the limelight again on Monday when she interacted with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the recipient of the “Pradhanmantri Bal Puraskar”. The 16-year-old was among 32 children from across the country who reached their respective offices at the National Computer Center and interacted with the Prime Minister via video conference. The girl’s father, a former electric rickshaw driver who was laid off following a debilitating accident, the mother and local government officials were present on occasion. Modi praised the children for their respective acts of courage and determination and urged them to study and, in particular, to be inspired by the biographies of great men and women. “It is a matter of pride for Darbhanga that Jyoti, who has previously been named brand ambassador by the state government for its fight against drugs, has been given another honor,” told the occasion the magistrate of the district of Darbhanga SM Thyagarajan. The girl had gone to Gurugram, with her mother, after learning of her father’s accident. Her mother, a worker from Anganwadi, returned to take care of her work and other children while Jyoti stayed to breastfeed her father. The foreclosure made matters worse and the landlord began to pressure his father to pay him rent, which had been unpaid since the time the accident left him out of work or was leaving the premises. The young girl suggested that they go home and when the father expressed his skepticism that Darbhanga was 1,200 km away and no public transport was available, she persuaded him to take the bus. ‘money and buy a used bike. Recounting her experience on returning home, the young girl said that she had covered the 1200 km long in eight days, covering 50 to 60 kilometers each day. Part of the distance was covered by hitches in trucks etc. as the drivers seemed to be moved by the girl’s courage in the face of adversity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos