Management of the pandemic is poor, but people are often blamed





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chairman of the Advocacy Division of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Muhammad Isnur said the government often tends to blame the community Covid-19 pandemic. According to Isnur, this trend is an attempt to cover up the lack of leadership and management of the pandemic so far. “We found that there was a tendency and a kind of pattern within government, for example if the old language was bad, the mirror face was split,” Isnur said at a press conference titled Protect the health rights of citizens and the safety of whistleblowers, held online, Monday (1/25/2021). “So there is bad leadership and mismanagement in the management of the pandemic, but the community is at fault,” he continued. Also read: Jokowi on Pandemic Management: For those commenting, it may be easy, but the practice is difficult … Isnur believes that the government’s position is consistent. He gave an example, the government had repeatedly made statements regarding the criminalization of citizens who did not follow health protocols. In addition, so far, the government has not issued a government regulation (PP) regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, there is already Law No. 6 of 2018 regarding sanitary quarantine. “To manage a pandemic, a PP must be done. How to deal with this pandemic? What is it trace, treatment How? ‘Or’ What? So far this has been a pandemic year and almost three years of law, no PP has been made, ”Isnur said. “That is the condition of our handling of the pandemic. But the people who are accused of not wanting to keep their distance and so on. It is actually a picture of their inability to deal with the pandemic,” he said . Read also: Insult the president and officials in the management of the Covid-19 threatened with prison sanctions Another example, Isnur continued, is the police chief’s telegram letter ST / 1100 / IV / HUK.7.1. / 2020 signed by the chef of Bareskrim Polri, Komjen Listyo Sigit Prabowo, dated April 4, 2020. On the basis of the telegram, the company insults President Joko Widodo as well as other government officials dealing with Covid-19 on social media could be threatened with criminal sanctions.

