‘Tim’rous Beastie’: Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson is afraid of indyref2





NICOLA Sturgeon yesterday compared Boris Johnson to a “tim’rous beast” and said his opposition to indyref2 came from being afraid of democracy.

The Prime Minister quoted Robert Burns’ famous poem To a Mouse when she appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show yesterday morning.

Asked by journalist Marr about her views on the Prime Minister’s comments that there shouldn’t be another referendum for 40 years after the 2014 vote, she said: “It’s Robert Burns’ birthday tomorrow and our annual Burns Day, and when I hear Boris Johnson talking about this, I remember a Burns poem: “cowrin tim’rous beastie, oh what a panic is in your bosom”. He is afraid of democracy. “Polls now show that a majority of people in Scotland want independence. If the SNP wins the Scottish elections in a few months on the offer to give the people a choice, which Democrat could rightly oppose it? “Boris Johnson clearly fears the verdict and the will of the Scottish people.” The Prime Minister was then asked if she would hold a ‘homemade Scottish referendum’ if the SNP won the next election. READ MORE: French-speaking media around the world highlight Scots’ will for new independence vote She said: “I want a legal referendum, that’s why I’m going to ask for the authority of the Scottish people in May. And if they give me that authority, that’s what I intend to do. She continued: ‘It’s democracy, it’s not what I want or what Boris Johnson wants, it’s what Scots want and there is growing evidence that they want the independence.” In a new plan for indyref2 – revealed exclusively by The National on Saturday – the SNP said if it wins the May election and there is a pro-independence majority it will again seek an Article 30 ordinance. However, if the UK government does not agree to the transfer of power, the Scottish government would insist with legislation in Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum. The SNP said it would then be up to the UK government to either ‘agree that the Scottish Parliament already has the power to legislate for a referendum’ or ‘accept Article 30’ or ‘take legal action to contest the legal basis of the referendum. and seek to block the will of the Scottish people in court ”. Michael Russell, Constitutional Secretary for the Scottish Government, presented the 11-point document yesterday at the party’s National Assembly forum. A Section 30 ordinance – part of the Scotland Act 1998 which allows Holyrood to pass laws normally reserved for Westminster – was granted by the UK government ahead of the 2014 vote. When releasing the roadmap document, Russell said: “I firmly believe that the Scottish referendum must go beyond legal challenge to ensure legitimacy and acceptance at home and abroad. “This is by far the safest way to become an independent country. “The referendum is expected to take place after the pandemic, at a time to be decided by the democratically elected Scottish Parliament. The SNP believes that this should be at the start of the new term. ” He continued: “Today I describe how I believe this right can be guaranteed and I welcome the discussion that will take place around this idea and others. “But what is absolutely not up for debate is the fact that if Scotland votes for a legal referendum on May 6 this year, that is what it will get. READ MORE: Call on SNP ‘to be bolder’ and set Johnson March 31 deadline to accept indyref2 “The Scottish SNP government will hold such a referendum if re-elected and the proposals I am presenting make this very clear.” A series of polls released yesterday found UK voters believe Scotland will likely become independent within the next decade – while more than half of Northern Ireland residents want a referendum on a united Ireland in the next five years. The Sunday Times commissioned surveys in the four countries of the United Kingdom to assess attitudes towards the Union. In Scotland, the poll found 49% sustained independence versus 44% versus – a range of 52% to 48% if the undecided are excluded. With a crucial Scottish Parliament election coming in May, the poll found the SNP was ahead 70% – up seven points since the last election in 2016 – while the Tories were down six out of 25 points %, with Labor down five points from 19%.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos