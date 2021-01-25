Changing your lifestyle to adapt to climate change: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a change in lifestyles globally as a way to adapt to the disastrous effects of climate change. Speaking at the 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit being virtually hosted by the Netherlands, Prime Minister Modi said that to adapt to climate change, our lifestyles must also adapt. India’s civilizational values ​​teach us the importance of living in harmony with nature. Our ancient Yajurveda script teaches us that our relationship with planet Earth is that of a mother and her child. If we take care of Mother Earth, she will continue to nourish us. To adapt to climate change, our lifestyles must also adapt to this ideal, he said, adding that one of the other important measures to adapt to climate change is disaster resilient infrastructure. . I call on the Global Commission on Adaptation to work with the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to improve infrastructure resilience globally. And, I invite you all to the Third International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure later this year in India, he said. The Global Adaptation Commission was launched in 2018 to focus on global adaptation action. It is overseen by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates, and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva. Climate adaptation is more important today than ever. And it is a key part of India’s development efforts. We pledged not only to meet our Paris Agreement goals, but to exceed them; we will not just stop the degradation of the environment, but reverse it, and we will not only create new capacities, but we will make it an agent of global good, added PM Modi. Also read: Karnataka HC Bars Center to share data from Aarogya Setu app without user consent India aims for 450 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030; promote LED lights and save 38 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. New Delhi has also pledged to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, among other measures. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an urgent increase in funds for climate change adaptation. He said that 50 percent of the total share of climate finance provided by all donors will be allocated solely to adaptation and building resilience in developing countries. We are already seeing climatic extremes and unprecedented volatility affecting lives and livelihoods on all continents. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there have been more than 11,000 weather, climate and water-related disasters over the past 50 years, at a cost of approximately $ 3.6 trillion. Extreme weather events and climatic vagaries have also killed more than 410,000 people over the past decade, the vast majority in low- and lower-middle-income countries. That’s why I called for a breakthrough in adaptation and resilience, he said. The recent United Nations Environment Program Adaptation Gap Report estimates annual adaptation costs in developing countries alone to be in the order of $ 70 billion. These figures are expected to reach $ 140 to $ 300 billion in 2030 and $ 280 to $ 500 billion in 2050. But huge gaps remain in adaptation finance in developing countries. That is why I have called for 50% of the total share of climate finance provided by all donors and multilateral development banks to be allocated to adaptation and resilience, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos