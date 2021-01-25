Politics
Xi Jinping’s speech at WEF: economist Jim O’Neill reacts
The message of international cooperation and collaboration delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping has now been echoed by the new US administration, said Jim O’Neill, chairman of the Chatham House think tank at CGTN Europe.
Talk on Global Business Europe, the economist said the new momentum should be greeted with optimism by financial markets.
“Unlike the past four years, in terms of international cooperation, President Xi is reinforcing the same general message that we have heard so far from Joe Biden,” said O’Neill, a former British government adviser.
In particular, he praised Xi’s call for an increased role for the G20 in addressing the challenges facing the global economy. While the group, which brings together the leaders of 20 of the world’s largest economies, led international responses to the 2008 global financial crisis, it has been largely invisible during the coronavirus pandemic.
A new working relationship between the world’s two largest economies will be transformative, O’Neill said.
“Of all the great global problems, whether they are fundamental economic problems related to growth and imbalances, climate change or global health, you cannot begin to solve any of them without States. -United and China at the center of the table. what was missing. “
In his speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which took place virtually this year, President Xi urged countries not to use the differences among themselves as excuses for conflict, but rather to accept the unique status of each and to focus on common goals. he urged all nations to “stand united and work together” address the challenges facing the world.
