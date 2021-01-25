Xi Jinping Warns Davos Against New Cold War, Defends Multilateralism in Message to Biden | International





Chinese President Xi Jinping’s statement to the World Economic Forum on Monday – / AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the virtual edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday with a call to avoid a new cold war, in a clear allusion to the new US government. Xi reiterated his defense of multilateralism and global cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and defended a greater role for the G20 in global economic governance, especially in the face of the precarious situation of the recovery. He did not name or mention the United States, but it was easy to guess who the Chinese president was addressing his messages to on Monday. Five days after Joe Biden assumed the presidency of the United States and hoping the new government will give some indication of the tone of its relationship with the Asian giant, Xi reviewed the complicated bilateral agenda between the two powers and said issued a warning: new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, imposing outside the decoupling of economies, supply chain or sanctions and causing economic isolation or strangulation will only cause greater division in the world and even lead to confrontation. In his previous speech in Davos, his ski resort where the annual meeting is held and which gives the Forum’s name, Xi received Donald Trump’s newly installed administration with a fiery message in defense of globalization and free trade. . Four years later, and with an open confrontation between the two powers, the Chinese president warned Biden not to follow his predecessor’s path. It has been proven time and again that impoverishing each other, going out alone and falling into arrogant isolation always fails, he added. On Monday, as in 2017, Xi once again became a supporter of multilateralism and global cooperation as a way to address the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, a health emergency that could repeat itself in the future. Faced with a world that will never be what it once was, Xi called on the international community to adapt to the new realities left by the pandemic. Despite billions of dollars spent on bailouts around the world, the global recovery is quite delicate and the outlook is uncertain. We need to focus on priorities and balance the response to covid-19 with economic development. Macroeconomic policy support must be stepped up to get the global economy out of the danger zone as quickly as possible, he added. Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAS for 30 days for $ 1 click here WTO reform For Xi, the forum for addressing all these issues should be the G20, the group of major industrialized and emerging countries that has gained prominence in responding to the 2008 financial crisis. The Chinese leader defends an open economy, without discriminatory standards, with equal rules and systems for all and the elimination of barriers to trade, investment and technological exchange. And he supports both the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), plunged into a deep crisis by the refusal of the Tump team to renew its arbitration bodies, and the respect of the commitments of the Agreement of Paris against climate change. Although Xi’s speech is in line with the line he has taken in recent years, parts of his speech were shocking from the perspective of China’s domestic situation. Xi called for abandoning ideological prejudices and finding a way of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and cooperation for everyone to win, respecting each country’s historical, cultural and social differences. A surprising reason given the harsh measures taken by your government against the Uyghur community in the Xinjiang region.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos