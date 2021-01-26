Akhilesh urges PM to repeal 3 agricultural laws





Lucknow, January 25 (UNI) Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three agricultural laws passed by parliament in September last year. “The BJP has a golden opportunity as the nation celebrates Republic Day on Tuesday and the prime minister is expected to accept the demands of restless farmers and repeal the three farm laws and bring in new legislation. The Modi government is expected to pass a new law to guarantee a legal guarantee of the minimum support price to farmers which also guarantees to double the income of farmers, ” the head of the SP told Farrukhabad on Monday. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP chief said: “The BJP had promised to double farmers ‘incomes and farmers demand the same from the government and instead of addressing farmers’ concerns the government has relaxed the crackdown against the farmers and they are prevented from reaching Delhi and even the petrol pumps have been ordered not to sell diesel to the farmers for the tractors, ”he said, adding that the time is not far away where farmers will overthrow the Narendra Modi government. Akhilesh Yadav accused farmers in Uttar Pradesh of not obtaining MSP for the paddy harvest. “How can you expect the BJP-led UP government to deliver justice to farmers when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath failed to secure payment of MSP to farmers in his home district,” Gorakhpur. Accusing the UP government of being incompetent, Yadav said, “What can you expect from Yogi Adityanath’s government other than the crackdown on farmers and all other sections of society who are not happy with the current government? of BJP. “ Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the leaders of the PS are accused of false cases. Even though the charges against BJP leaders have been withdrawn, top SP leader Azam Khan is in prison. He claimed that the SP will form the next UP government in 2022. Regarding the alliance with other political parties for the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the SP leader said: “The SP will not enter into an alliance with the major political parties and the party. is open to an electoral alliance with small political parties “. Listing the parties, he said that Mahan Dal, a party led by Sanjay Chauhan and Rashtriya Lok Dal was with the Samajwadi Party (SP). UNI MB RHK2326

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos