Latest from Davos: Chinas Xi calls for multilateralism in keynote address







In a keynote address at the World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on world leaders to unite to fight the pandemic and reopen the global economy, warning that a new Cold War will only push the world into crisis. division and even in confrontation. In his video speech broadcast in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Xi outlined four major steps he said the world should take, the first of which is to increase macroeconomic policy coordination and jointly promote strong growth, sustainable, balanced and inclusive for the world. economy. For the first time in history, economies in all regions have been hit hard at the same time, with global industrial and supply chains stranded and trade and investment falling, Xi said. Support for macroeconomic policy needs to be stepped up to get the global economy out of timber as soon as possible. The second task, he said, is to let go of ideological prejudices and jointly pursue a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. He said people and nations should not be alarmed at the differences between them. What rings the alarm bells is arrogance, prejudice and hatred, Xi said. It is the attempt to impose a hierarchy on human civilization or to impose its own history, culture and social system on others, he said, adding that there will be no human civilization without diversity. , and that such diversity will continue to exist for as long as one can imagine. Xi made the remarks less than a week after the outgoing Trump administration declared China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim population genocide. The third task, Xi said, is to bridge the divide between developed and developing countries, as he noted that economic recoveries in countries around the world are following divergent paths. The international community must keep its eyes on the long term, honor its commitment and provide the necessary support to developing countries and safeguard their legitimate development interests, Xi said. Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules must be strengthened, so that all countries benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development. And the fourth major task is to unite against global challenges and together create a better future for humanity. Xi said that in the era of globalization, pandemics and other public health emergencies are likely to reappear, and global public health governance needs to be strengthened. The earth is our one and only home. Intensifying efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development are about the future of humanity, Xi said. No global problem can be solved by one country. There must be global action, global response and global cooperation.







