Beijing’s worrying ‘signal’ to Taiwan to Joe Biden administration

Beijing has sent a not too subtle “signal” to the new Biden administration to take a step back from former President Donald Trump’s hardball tactics against China.

Over the weekend, a multitude of Chinese military planes entered airspace near Taiwan, an independent and democratic nation that Beijing has pledged to take over by agreement or invasion.

The Taiwanese military said four fighter jets, eight bombers and an anti-submarine plane crossed the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait between the two countries on Saturday and passed through its southwest air defense identification zone. (ADIZ). On Sunday, 15 other Chinese planes followed suit.

The Chinese newspaper Global Times called the outings “likely routine operations.” But an editorial in the same publication warns that “sooner or later these fighters will appear over the island of Taiwan.”

ADIZ is not a territorial airspace that generally extends only about 12 kilometers from the earth. Rather, they cover a much larger area around the coasts of a country where any aircraft is invited to identify.

International law is not violated by entering an ADIZ without authorization; however, to do so is deliberately provocative.

The Chinese move saw the Taiwan Air Force deployed.

“Airborne alert sorties have been ordered, radio warnings issued and air defense missile systems deployed to monitor activity,” the country’s defense ministry said.

Trump's White House had angered Xi Jinping's government by further deepening relations with Taiwan. Photo / AP

Just days after Biden’s presidency began, Taiwan is emerging as the number one hot international issue for the United States.

THE THORNY PROBLEM FOR THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA

The United States has long accepted Beijing’s “one China” policy which says that individual countries cannot have official diplomatic relations with them and Taiwan.

Most countries get around this problem by having other forms of relationship with Taiwan, such as trade offices that de facto act as embassies. He also sold the nation a multitude of weapons although he did not pledge to defend the island if China invaded.

However, Trump’s White House had angered Xi Jinping’s government by further deepening relations with Taiwan.

A new arms deal was reached with the nation, and a number of officials visited the capital Taipei and met with officials in President Tsai Ing-wen’s government.

In the dying days of the Trump presidency, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially rescinded numerous rules that prohibited contact between U.S. and Taiwanese officials, saying failure to do so was an “attempt to ‘appease the communist regime in Beijing’.

Since Biden took office, China has announced sanctions against several U.S. politicians, many of whom had been active in talks with Taiwanese officials.

Drew Thompson, a senior researcher at the National University of Singapore, told the New York Times that Beijing’s forays into Taiwan’s air defense region may not have been explicitly programmed to be a warning to the United States. over the island nation, but you could see it. like one nonetheless.

“Certainly, the operation is both militarily expeditious in terms of training and experience, but also a very useful political signal not only to Taiwan but of course to the new Biden administration,” he said.

US “ ROCK SOLID ” IN TAIWAN

However, if China was hoping that the United States would abandon Taiwan, this does not appear to be happening.

On Saturday, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, rebuked Beijing for its “continued attempts to intimidate … Taiwan”.

“We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan,” he said.

Price said US support for Taiwan was “rock solid”. Arms sales, he said, would also continue.

Taiwan’s foreign minister praised US support for “Beijing’s continuing coercion.”

Yasuhiro Matsuda, professor of international politics at the University of Tokyo, told Japanese newspaper Nikkei that the State Department’s statement was a “strong signal” to Beijing.

“It was a message from the Biden administration to make China understand that it is not compromising on the Taiwan issue.”

There have been other movements on the American side.

Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s unofficial ambassador to the United States, was invited to Joe Biden’s inauguration, a move that has not taken place since 1979.

“Democracy is our common language and freedom is our common goal,” Hsiao said in a Twitter post.

On Sunday, a multitude of ships led by the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt also passed through parts of the South China Sea, much of which, contrary to international law, claims to be its own.

If the aircraft carrier was not close to Taiwan, it was another sign that the new administration was not about to withdraw from the region.

A Global Times editorial this weekend criticized the leaders of Taiwan and the United States and said the situation in the strait was “doomed to deteriorate” if the Biden administration did not withdraw from “extreme operations” by M. Pompeo.

“The interaction between mainland China, the United States and the island of Taiwan has been interrupted in all directions and is difficult to repair,” it read.

“At least the fighters (of the People’s Liberation Army) will fly to the southwest airspace of the island. Sooner or later these fighters will appear over the island of Taiwan. . “

SUBTLE LANGUAGE CHANGE

However, Chinese commentators have noted a subtle shift in language from Team Biden.

The State Department statement explicitly referred to a series of diplomatic agreements concerning Taiwan that had been rejected for many years by Beijing and Washington DC; agreements that limit the support the United States can give to the nation.

“The new US administration seems willing to keep some ambiguity on the Taiwan question, which offers the possibility for China and the United States to form a level of tacit understanding,” said Li Haidong, an academic in international relations at the University of Foreign Affairs of China. Global Times.

But for many of the so-called Wolf Warrior diplomats in Beijing who are determined to take Taiwan even though it is never under Communist rule, a return to the pre-Trump status quo may not be enough to appease them.