Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Modi of leaking details of Balakot strike to Arnab Goswami, calls for investigation





Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaking information about the Pakistan Balakot airstrike to journalist Arnab Goswami, PTI reported. Gandhi made the comment while responding to a question about the alleged WhatsApp conversations between Goswami and the former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council, Partho Dasgupta. The congressman said that only Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and then Air Force chief , BS Dhanoa, were aware of the strike. Now I want to understand why an investigation has not started on who spoke to this reporter from Balakot before this happened, Gandhi said when speaking to reporters in the town of Karur in Tamil Nadu, where he is in an election campaign. The reason is that one of those five people told this man. One of those five people betrayed our air force. Gandhi asked why the prime minister had not ordered an investigation into the matter. If the prime minister didn’t [leak the information], so why doesn’t he order an investigation, he asked. Think about it. The only reason the Prime Minister did not order an investigation is because he is the person through whom this message was sent to this reporter. The congressman added that the availability of confidential information on WhatsApp amounted to a violation of the Official Secrets Act, ANI reported. The fact that this information is on WhatsApp and that this gentleman knew about it three days before, of course, the law on official secrets was violated, he said. The law was broken by one of these five people and also by this person who is talking to someone else. Also last week, Gandhi called for an investigation into the matter, calling the episode a criminal act. The alleged conversation between the editor-in-chief of Republic TV and the former BARC chief came to light earlier this month, being part of the additional indictment sheet that Mumbai police filed in the case of Television Rating Points scam. He revealed that three days before Balakot’s strike, Goswami told Dasgupta it would be bigger than a normal strike. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out a strike against a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in the Pakistani city of Balakot. It was billed as India’s response to an attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed after a car loaded with explosives driven by a suicide bomber crashed into their bus.

