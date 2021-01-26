How the new US administration will approach the conflict in Syria

Antony Blinken speaks after being appointed Secretary of State by US President-elect Joe Biden on November 24, 2020 (Reuters)

As the conflict in Syria nears its 10th anniversary, the new Biden administration in Washington must decide how to shape US policy on this issue. As the administration appoints people to key positions, it becomes clear that President Joe Biden is likely to take a more engaged but pragmatic approach to Syria.

Syria’s approach will be defined as part of the administration’s broader Middle East policy, which will restore diplomacy and human rights as priorities. The emerging foreign policy team appears to have a nuanced view of the use of US military assets in the region, with strong opposition to large-scale military interventions, but a willingness to use smaller military forces to pursue the counter. -terrorism and other missions.

The Biden administration is very likely to see preventing any resurgence of Daesh as its top priority, but it will also consider the refugee crisis, regional stability, human rights, and limiting Russian and Iranian influence. as important issues in its Syrian policy. However, Syria is likely to rank relatively low on the list of global and even regional priorities. The management of the pandemic, the strengthening of alliances and the fight against the Iranian nuclear program will take priority.

Biden was vice president at the start of the Syrian Civil War. Many of his new team have also served in the Obama administration, and some feel a sense of regret for the failures of US policy in Syria. Antony Blinken, appointed Secretary of State, has hinted that he feels responsible for doing better now. Some likely CEOs have suggested that they have learned from their past experience, and no one should assume that those who served under President Barack Obama will pursue the exact same policies now. Indeed, it is widely recognized that the Middle East has changed, the United States has changed, and individuals themselves have changed.

Biden and his team have revealed little about their Syrian policy. Information available so far suggests that the administration will seek to increase diplomatic pressure on the Assad regime, including rebuilding coalitions to continue a political process to end the war. While diplomacy will play a critical role, foreign policy officials broadly support maintaining the current small military force in Syria and potentially increasing the military presence in a targeted manner. The main objective would be to counter a resurgence of Daesh, but also to provide support to the Syrian Democratic Forces and to put pressure on the Assad regime.

The new administration is also likely to resettle more Syrian refugees and provide more humanitarian assistance, including in Idlib. He will likely oppose reconstruction aid that could benefit the Assad regime unless a political process is in place, although the administration’s position is not entirely clear. Under Biden, the sanctions imposed by the Caesar Syria law on the protection of civilians will likely remain in place.

Statements from senior officials point to a pragmatic mix of hard power and soft power, although there is likely to be disagreement on how to apply these tools to Syria. Biden criticized Trump for withdrawing his troops in 2019, saying he betrayed American Kurdish allies and damaged his moral authority. Blinken also criticized Trumps’ troop withdrawal and expressed support for maintaining some military presence in Syria. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Bidens, reportedly advocated arming anti-Assad rebels during the Obama administration, but has since appeared to shift his views on the effectiveness of military interventions. Brett McGurk, chosen as Middle East coordinator for the National Security Council, has resigned from the Trump administration over the troop withdrawal, which he sharply criticized, and is known as a critic of Turkish policy in Syria . Dana Stroul, chosen by Bidens to lead Middle East policy at the Pentagon, has advocated for the maintenance of a counter-Daesh force in Syria and co-chaired the Syria Study Group, which offers several recommendations.

The Biden administration faces many challenges in Syria. In addition to the many internal issues and the refugee crisis, there are multiple external stakeholders who have complex or hostile relationships with Washington. Biden will be less willing than Trump to welcome the leaders of Russia and Turkey. The administration faces a challenge in trying to manage different strands of Iranian politics. After a decade of war, the Syrians have little confidence in Washington’s ability to improve the situation, but few other sources of hope.

The Biden administration also has a few opportunities. The new foreign policy team is likely to reassess the overall regional role of the United States and place Syrian policy in a renewed understanding of what Washington can accomplish in the region. Many European allies are eager to work with Biden to address concerns, including the impacts of the Syrian wars on Europe. While Biden has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the new administration has ideas for resetting relations with Ankara. The Biden team believes in the value of strategy and will try to set pragmatic goals in Turkey with the means necessary to achieve those goals. The new administration has significant opportunities to maintain a coalition that ensures Daesh cannot regain power.

Washington alone cannot solve the Syrian war, and Biden’s team is not interested in nation building. Syria will not be a top priority, as the administration takes a pragmatic approach with limited goals. However, Biden has significant opportunities to shape policies that could help put Syria on a more positive path going forward.

Kerry Boyd Anderson is a writer and political risk consultant with over 16 years of experience as a professional analyst on international security issues and political and business risks in the Middle East. Her previous roles include Deputy Director of the Board at Oxford Analytica and Editor-in-Chief of Arms Control Today. Twitter: @KBAresearch

