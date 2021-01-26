Change in Punjab is not possible without changing CM, says Azma





LAHORE: The Information Secretary of the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) of the Punjab, Azma Bukhari, said the situation in the province will not change until the change of head of the province. Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, with another Imran Nazir party leader here on Monday, she said all indicators of flour and sugar thieves lead to the house of the chief ministers.

She said the province was handed over to an incompetent chief executive due to the deteriorating performance of the government. She said that Muhammad Shah Rangeela’s ministers were not under her control. She said the Punjab’s chief minister was taking advantage of the protocol of over two dozen vehicles wherever he went.

She said eleven helipads were built to [CM Usman] Buzdars shoots as provincial minister Aslam Iqbal has been embarrassed after failing to meet the town’s clean-up deadline. She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would announce the final date of the long march on February 4, 2021. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman called a meeting of the PDM at her home in Islamabad where the final date of the long march would be announced.

She said Gardi police were carried out at Khokhar Palace, while the Bani Gala, built with suspicious money, was declared legitimate. She said the Punjab IGP and CCPO Lahore were altered to retrieve the plot from Imran Khan’s brother-in-law. She hoped that Khokhar palace would be relieved by the court.

Prices are skyrocketing in the country and the PML-N will not allow the government to run away without providing answers to peoples’ questions, she said, adding that the assembly session was adjourned afterwards. as the opposition demanded answers on the killing of farmers, flour and sugar. theft and other public issues.

She said a man threw his children into a Kasur canal due to inflation, while the Punjab governor liked to travel in luxury boats in the rivers. She alleged that the government was using all tactics to delay the local government elections until September 2021.

Criticizing the Punjab’s health minister, Azma said the government of Sindh was purchasing the corona vaccine while Yasmin Rashid had taken no practical steps in the Punjab in this regard. She said those who claim to be leaders in southern Punjab cannot go there and confront the people in their constituencies.

Khwaja Imran Nazir said Prime Minister Imran Khan had so far increased electricity prices by 20 times. Nawaz Sharif had lowered the electricity tariff because he believed in relieving the poor masses, he said, adding that Imran Khan had also raised the price of gasoline and essential edibles further and again, making people’s lives miserable.

