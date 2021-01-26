Xi Jinping warns of “a new cold war”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of a “new cold war” and championed multilateralism, the opening of the World Economic Forum, which this year abandons the snowfall of Davos in favor of a completely virtual format .

the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping pleaded on Monday, January 25, in favor of increased coordination of macroeconomic policies and a strengthening of the role of economic governance of the G20, calling for a “fairly agitated, “after the coronavirus crisis.

Without ever naming the United States, Xi Jinping, whose country is the only large economy to have experienced growth in 2020, has rigged himself as a defender of multilateralism, as he had already faced in the same forum four years ago. years, just before Donald Trump came to power.

His newly appointed successor, Democrat Joe Biden, does not attend this annual meeting of the world’s political and economic elite, usually held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The Biden administration expected at the turn

“To build clans or start a new cold war, to reject, threaten or intimidate others (…), disrupting supply chains or sanctions in order to provoke isolation will only push the world into division and even the confrontation, “Xi Jinping warned.

And this while the Biden administration is expected to turn in its policy in the face of the rise in economic and technological power of China, Donald Trump had opted for open confrontation and verbal attacks – with no tangible results on the huge US trade deficit. with China.

While his successor sets out to undo the controversial Trump-era measures one by one, Joe Biden has nevertheless signaled that the United States will remain very attentive to its interests. He will sign a decree on Monday to encourage the federal government to buy more goods and services from American companies, at the risk of upsetting some business partners.

A controversial deal

For their part, the Europeans are advancing their pawns. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended on Monday at a round table the controversial agreement in principle concluded at the end of December between the European Union and China, in order to to open up the gigantic Chinese market to European companies, and vice versa.

This agreement only “replicates many provisions that the United States already had with China,” he argued. The boss of Volkswagen, Herbert Diess, recalled that China, where the manufacturer has several factories, represented a “huge opportunity” for European companies.

However, the agreement is criticized by European MPs and NGOs who believe that it should be made conditional on Beijing’s ratification of international conventions banning forced labor.

Responding to the speech of the Chinese president, Kenneth Roth, the director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, threw a cold by estimating on Twitter that Xi Jinping “promotes international cooperation on Covid-19 as long as it does not involve that an investigation be carried out on the fact that the human-to-human transmission of the virus has been hidden for three weeks, which has led to its spread throughout the plant “.

Speaking at Virtual Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping promotes global collaboration on Covid-19, on condition that this does not involve investigating his three-week cover-up on human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, which enabled the virus to go global. https://t.co/vySqTOotQh pic.twitter.com/TiR9zxk20d – Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) 25 January 2021

The year of the takeover?

At the 2020 edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the appearance in China of a mysterious pneumonia still raised only a vague concern. A year later, the world is still grappling with a pandemic that has already you killed more than 2 million people, and caused the loss of 225 million jobs according to the International Labor Organization, while the world’s great fortunes have not left a feather there, denounced the NGO Oxfam.

The optimism that prevailed in November when vaccines became reality is no longer in order, with the imposition of new restrictions, the progression of variants of the coronavirus and delays that accumulate in the delivery of the precious vials.

However, the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde assured that 2021 would be “the year of recovery”. Certainly, it will undoubtedly be “a little delayed, but it should not derail”.

Among the other subjects discussed during this first day, the taxation of digital gloves, a priority displayed by France, which has already implemented a “Gafa tax” on its scale causing a diplomatic crisis with the United States.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the more conciliatory tone of the new Biden administration on the global subject of corporate taxation, hoping to reach an agreement “by the end of spring 2021 “within the framework of the OECD.

With AFP