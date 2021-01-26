AGP Questions Legality of Broadsheet Investigation Committee





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, while questioning the legality of the proposed investigative committee on the Broadsheet issue, recommended that the government form a commission on the issue.

Sources revealed to The Express Tribune that a meeting of senior government officials took place on Monday where the AGP asked under which law the committee would operate, as it had no legal backing.

We learn that a senior legal official suggested that the government investigate the matter through the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017.

By law, the commission has immense powers to deal with this matter. And the government will be required to make the commission’s conclusion public. On the advice of the AGP, we learn later, the issue will be submitted to the cabinet on Tuesday (today) for reconsideration.

Chances are the survey format will be reviewed at the cabinet meeting. Likewise, the sources said the government is also considering a review of the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry committee, announced last week.

It is also learned that despite opposition from a section of the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan is firm on his earlier decision to hand over the task of leading the investigation to former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh. .

Even one of the top government officials had suggested that a sitting judge look into the matter, but the Prime Minister disagreed. A cabinet member told the Express Tribune that the prime minister believes Justice (retd) Sheikh was the best choice for the post.

Despite opposition from opposition parties and the media, and the reservation expressed by some sections of the government to the appointment of Judge (retd) Sheikh, the former Supreme Court justice is also firm on his decision to lead the investigation, he said.

“Everything will be decided at today’s cabinet meeting (Tuesday) and the commission of inquiry is expected to be briefed on Wednesday,” the cabinet member told The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court Bar Association president Salahuddin Ahmed said Judge (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh should decline the appointment as he had previously been employed by the National Accountability Bureau ( NAB).

