Boris Johnson hails India, says working together to fight Covid

UK and India are working side by side to liberate humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in special reference to vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday .

Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the main guest at the annual parade to mark the 71st Republic of India Day, but had to cancel the visit to focus on the domestic crisis triggered by the emergence of a new variant more coronavirus killer in the UK late last year.

Read also | Indo-Americans at the heart of the Bidens agenda

In his video message to celebrate the birth of an extraordinary Constitution “which made India the greatest sovereign democracy in the world”, the British Prime Minister reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.

I looked forward to joining you on this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our joint fight against COVID has kept me in London, ”Johnson said.

As I speak to you, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help liberate humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other countries, we are on the road to success against COVID. So I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship and striving for the leap forward in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I are committed to making, ”he said. .

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in the UK, he added: All over the world this virus is forcing people to stay apart, including family and friends in Britain and India, who make up what the Prime Minister Modi called the living bridge “between us. But for now, let me wish everyone in India as well as those who are celebrating here in Britain a very Happy Republic Day,” said the British Prime Minister PTI AK RDK RDK