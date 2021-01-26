Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood fired by teenager who confronted Native American in viral video





BOSTON (Reuters) – A Kentucky teenager whose 2019 confrontation with a Native American activist in Washington went viral sacked his lawyer, a man who played a key role in Donald Trumps’ attempts to overturn his electoral defeat, according to court notices filed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Covington Catholic High School alumnus Nicholas Sandmann wearing a Make America Great Again hat speaks via video stream as the Lincoln Memorial is seen in the background during the largely virtual broadcast of the 2020 Republican National Convention of Washington, USA, August 25, 2020 Republican National Convention 2020 / Document via REUTERS

The teenager, Nicholas Sandmann, fired attorney L. Lin Wood from the team representing him in a series of lawsuits that accuse media companies of misrepresenting the stalemate at Lincoln Memorial on Sunday’s Day. a great anti-abortion demonstration.

I have ended my solicitor-client relationship with Mr. Wood and no longer wish to be represented by him, Sandmann said in an affidavit included in the documents filed in court.

Sandmann is still represented by Kentucky attorney Todd McMurtry.

Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He said in a Telegram article on Monday that McMurtry is an excellent lawyer and the best is yet to come in Sandmann’s lawsuits.

I’ve done my best for him and I’m proud to have secured settlements for him against mainstream media giants CNN and the Washington Post, Wood said.

In a statement shared on Telegram on Sunday, Wood said he expected Sandmann to drop him due to previous social media posts in which Wood suggested former Vice President Mike Pence indulge in treason and could be executed by a firing squad for officially recognizing the president’s electoral victory. Joe Biden.

Wood said in the Telegram post that his comments on Pence were rhetorical hyperbole.

Sandmann, 18, expressed concern over Woods’ comments earlier this month. On Twitter, the teenager shared one of Woods’ social media posts about Pence and wrote: I’m sorry but what is it.

The move is the latest indication that those who backed former President Donald Trump are baselessly claiming that his loss to Biden was the result of mass fraud could face longer-term professional consequences.

This month, a Delaware state judge barred Wood from representing former Trump adviser Carter Page in a defamation lawsuit, saying his conduct in election-related lawsuits presented a toxic stew of lies , prevarication and surprising incompetence.

Sandmann’s clash with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019 was filmed and shared on social media, generating widespread media coverage.

The Sandmanns family has pending lawsuits against the New York Times, CBS, ABC News Inc, Rolling Stone LLC, and others. Reuters is not a respondent in the litigation.

The lawsuits allege that because Sandmann wore a hat emblazoned with the slogan Trumps Make American Great Again, the media mistakenly suggested he was the face of an unruly mob.

In court records, media have denied defaming Sandmann in their coverage.

Sandmann spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, endorsing Trump and accusing the media of promoting an anti-Christian, anti-conservative and anti-Donald Trump narrative.

The relationship between the teens and Wood appeared to deteriorate when the lawyer filed an unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at overturning Bidens’ victory and baselessly accused Pence and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts of treason and bribery.

Separately, on Monday, an American voting machine company filed a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit against Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation in what it called his great campaign of lies. on widespread fraud in the presidential election.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba OBrien

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos