Missing Turkish worker follows similar pattern of enforced disappearances





Jan 25, 2021 “I want my child, I want my child alive. Whatever they did with my child, they have to bring it back. The tearful appeal to the Turkish authorities came from Nazife Gunes, the mother of Gokhan Gunes, 23, a socialist-leaning construction worker who has been missing from her home in Istanbul for the past five days. His family say Gunes was loaded into a car and taken to an unknown destination on January 20, most likely by plainclothes policemen, after he got off a bus outside his workplace in the Basaksehir neighborhood of Istanbul. Turkish authorities have turned a deaf ear to the Gunes family’s pleas to find their son, even after presenting what they say they are visual proof of its removal captured by security cameras outside the construction site managed by Turev Insaat. The story of Gunes rings with a pattern of enforced disappearances dissidents who emerged from the 2016 coup attempt. Most of the targets are suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based imam Ankara accuses of organizing the coup. Gunes’ paternal aunt Zubeyde told Al-Monitor her nephew has been repeatedly approached by police to become an informant on like-minded leftists of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), a small Marxist group. allied to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

The HDP is the third largest party among the 600 members of the Turkish parliament. Both the ESP and HDP face relentless legal pressure from the state with thousands of members and supporters currently in jail on specious terrorism charges. Gunes’ family and friends, as well as members of opposition parties, gather outside the Cagalayan courthouse in Istanbul every day to demand to know his whereabouts. Zubeyde said she was briefly detained with 11 others on January 23 during the protest. “Instead of trying to find my nephew, the authorities seek to criminalize our legitimate claims of accountability, to know where he is,” she said. According to the Turkish Human Rights Association, at least 10 people were kidnapped and threatened by security officials and pressed to become informants, and then released in the first 10 months of 2020. Zubeyde said that Gunes had flatly refused to become a snitch. “He is a very honorable young socialist who believes in equality and justice. He would never give in to such pressure. Gunes was jailed for eight months in 2018 for a tweet condemning Turkey’s invasion of the predominantly Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwestern Syria the same year. He was released pending trial and his first hearing was scheduled for March. He was also engaged to be married in April of this year. Canan Kaftancioglu, provincial leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, called on Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to intervene. HDP lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu has submitted a parliamentary motion calling on the government to establish the identities of the men who are seen carrying Gunes in the video footage. Police response so far has been to investigate who provided the footage to the Gunes family. The government has not commented on the matter. “The degree of sheer lawlessness in policing is shocking,” said Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch. “The authorities have the power to arrest people and place them in detention. The place of custody must be known and there are rules to follow. Sinclair-Webb added: “The problem is that few people talk about it in Turkey and very few in parliament – none of them in the ruling coalition.” This is certainly true when alleged members of the Gulen movement are the recipients. At least 26 people linked to Gülen have reportedly been forcibly disappeared since the coup, allegedly by the national intelligence agency, MIT. Many men have since resurfaced emaciated and broken, with authorities claiming they had “found” them here and there. The men were jailed for their alleged role in the failed coup. During their trials, several had the courage to speak out about the brutal physical and mental torture to which they were subjected at the black sites where they were secretly held. The main purpose of their tormentors was to get them to reveal the names of people associated with Gulen. Among them are Yusuf Bilge Tunc, a former bureaucrat who disappeared on August 6, 2019. Huseyin Galip Kucukozyigit, a legal adviser who worked for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while still prime minister, has been missing since December 29, 2020. ” Is this another case of extrajudicial kidnapping? ” Gergerlioglu asked. The government has not commented on his case either. Ali Yildiz, a Brussels-based human rights lawyer who closely follows such cases, said: “Enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity and a common practice in Turkey, an aspiring member of the European Union. Yildiz lamented what he called the EU’s insignificant response to growing abuses in Turkey. “The EU should stop voicing its concerns and use its new human rights sanctions regime to hold Turkey accountable for its behavior, including enforced disappearances,” Yildiz told Al-Monitor.







