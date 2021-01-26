Jai Hind: Prime Minister Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the country’s 72nd Republic Day. “Wishing all the people of India a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind !,” PM Modi tweeted. India will attend a reduced Republic Day parade in Rajpath due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will have a shorter route, fewer spectators, no children under 15 and fewer soldiers in the contingents. Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the parade, compared to an average of 115,000 people each year. Schoolchildren will perform folk arts and crafts demonstrating skills and dexterity handed down from generation to generation. The entry of general persons has been prohibited and only guests may be present. Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth running of the Republic Day parade along the route. Vehicle traffic in the national capital will be largely affected on Tuesday, especially in central Delhi and the outskirts of the city, due to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the parade of farmers’ tractors. Patrols have been stepped up at Delhi’s power substations following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice company to disrupt supplies to the city during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigilance. Facial recognition systems have also been put in place at points of view for identifying suspects, the official said, according to the PTI news agency. Security personnel keep watch on Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the occasion with other dignitaries and thousands of people. Checks and searches at Rajghat will be carried out by staff in PPE kits, complete with mask and face shield, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, the official said. A five-layered security blanket has been deployed in and around the city to maintain law and order, a senior police official said. According to a notice, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 p.m. on Monday until the end of the parade. Rajpath is already off limits. There will be no cross traffic at Rajpath intersections from 11 p.m. on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road until the end of the parade. To maintain public order during the parade of farmers’ tractors, thousands of security agents have already been deployed to several border posts. (With contributions from agencies)

