Fight against terrorism based in Pakistan: India-France strengthens its anti-extremist cooperation | India is blooming





New Delhi: India and France plan to expand their collaboration against Pakistan-based extremism and terrorism both through bilateral means and multilateral forums.

France, during its recent NSA visit to Delhi, indicated that Paris would end exports of critical defense items to the Pakistani military and decided to expand its partnership against terrorism and extremism with the India, reported The Economic Times.

Islamabad-Paris relations will be put to the test again in a few weeks as Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to vote on his earlier pledge to expel the French envoy amid cartoons about the Prophet, the Indian newspaper reported .

It can be recalled that India was the first country to support the French president following the criticisms formulated by Pakistan and Turkey about the cartoons on Islam.

Paris and New Delhi have decided to expand their information exchange mechanism and increase coordination between their law enforcement agencies in order to effectively fight terrorism globally, the newspaper further reported.

Macron: from the liberal poster of France to the visual pollution of the Muslim world

Once a poster boy of the universal liberal West, which in the elections defeated the extreme right, French President Emmanuel Macron is now suddenly an enemy of the Islamic world, the Turkish president even calling him “mentally ill”.

The leaders of several Muslim countries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, have sharply criticized the French president for his efforts to keep his country safe from Islamist terror as Macron faces one of the most pressing challenges. difficult of his presidency.

“Our challenge is to fight against those who derail in the name of religion … while protecting those who believe in Islam and are full citizens of the republic,” Macron said on October 2, alluding to a new law that will be presented in December.

“Islam is a religion which is going through a crisis today, everywhere in the world”, he declared in his speech while stressing the need to free Islam in France from foreign influences while he suggested a movement to prevent imams from training abroad and crack down on religious funding.

Fifteen days later, a history professor, Samuel Paty, 47, was beheaded in Paris for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed during a discussion on freedom of expression.

Macron primarily targeted this fanaticism of the Islamists, but became a target himself, thus exposing the double standards of the Muslim world.

On October 29, another Islamist terror struck France, claiming the lives of three people, including the beheading of one.

The attacker, a man armed with a knife, was heard repeatedly shouting “Allahu-Akbar” as he was caught by law enforcement.

On October 28, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged leaders of Muslim countries to collectively confront the growing trend towards Islamophobia.

Khan said leaders of Muslim states should “collectively take the lead in breaking this cycle of hatred and extremism, which fuels violence and even death.”

What Khan does not understand is that if he cries over Islamophobia, extremely harsh treatment is being given to minorities in his own country.

