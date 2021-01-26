PDM turmoil will not affect government: governor





LAHORE: Punjab Justice Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat called Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to the Governors’ House here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that even if the opposition uses all protest options, Imran Khan will remain prime minister until 2023. After a defeat on all fronts, the opposition seeks a safe passage.

During the meeting, the governor said that the PDM dreamed of overthrowing the government on day one but failed. The PDM’s desire to overthrow the government will remain unfulfilled and Imran Khan will remain prime minister until 2023. Chaudhry Sarwar said that after failure on all fronts, the PDM was looking for a safe passage because the masses had rejected them. Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for his determination and steadfastness and no power in the world can blackmail him.

The governor said the PDM had created turmoil in the political environment for its survival, but the government would not be affected. He said the PDM would see that the PTI government would also win the senatorial elections. He maintained that the government was strong and stable and that he was not afraid of threats from the opposition. The government is taking practical and immediate steps to address the challenges facing the country. Provincial Minister of Laws Raja Muhammad Basharat said the government is taking practical steps to solve peoples’ problems. The nation has full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition’s plans will fail so they should stop protesting and holding rallies, he added.

Agreement signed: The Punjab Trade and Investment Board and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a contact center services agreement to establish an investor hotline .

The agreement was duly signed by the director of operations PBIT Jalal Hassan and Sajid Latif DG e-governance PITB, while the director general of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Dr Erfa Iqbal, the joint director of the Citizen Contact Center Ali Zeb, and other members of the organizations team were present.

Under the agreement, a citizen contact center will handle inquiries and complaints and also set up an online portal for PBIT which will be maintained in parallel and synchronized with the hotline.

Under this agreement, the Punjab Information Technology Board will provide assistance to the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade in feedback calls through holistic call center service during specified times and also provide CRM access to PBIT through login user and other identifying information.

Together, the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and the Punjab Information Technology Board will be able to facilitate both local and foreign investors and make Punjab an ideal destination for investment due to its liberal investment regime and its growing economic opportunities.

