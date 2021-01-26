Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the country’s 72nd Republic Day. “I wish all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind !,” PM Modi tweeted.

However, this year’s Republic Day will be very different from previous years as it is the first time it will take place amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

India will attend a reduced Republic Day parade in Rajpath. The parade will have a shorter route, fewer spectators, no children under 15. Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the parade.

The Republic Day parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial.

The scheduled program will start at 9 a.m. and end after the traditional flight past 11:25 a.m.

Besides the paintings of the armed forces, 17 paintings from different states and nine paintings from different ministries / departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from the Ministry of Defense will also be on display during the annual parade.

Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth running of the Republic Day parade along the route. Vehicle traffic in the national capital will be affected, especially in central Delhi, due to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the nation’s capital with police barricades set up at various important locations in the city, including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.