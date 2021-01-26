





President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, January 25, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, January 25, 2021, in Washington.

Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize the German alliance

President Joe Biden told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday that he was seeking to revitalize the transatlantic alliance with Germany, a relationship that grew strained under former President Donald Trump. The new president has issued a series of appeals to his foreign counterparts in recent days as part of his efforts to recalibrate American relations around the world after four years of Trump’s more domestic “America First” policy . The White House said in a statement that Biden said he viewed the US partnership with NATO and the European Union “as the cornerstone of our collective security and our shared democratic values.” Trump and Merkel’s relationship started out chilly and remained calm throughout Trump’s tenure. After meetings with Trump in 2017, Merkel said Europe could no longer fully rely on its allies and needed to become more independent.



After the 2018 NATO summit, Trump called on members to spend at least 4% of their GDP on military spending and took particular interest in Merkel, whom he accused of paying Russia “billions of dollars.” dollars for gas and energy ”while not respecting that of his country. commitment to devote at least 2% of GDP to defense.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government, said in a statement regarding the appeal that Merkel welcomed Biden’s decisions on the first day of his presidency to join the World Health Organization and the Paris agreement on the climate. Trump had pulled the United States out of the international health agency and the climate deal signed by almost every country to limit global warming.

Merkel spoke positively about Biden’s election. Last week, the Chancellor said “there is simply a much wider political overlap with President Biden” than with Trump. But Merkel warned that not everything will go smoothly – in line with her long history of keeping public expectations low. “There will also be differences of opinion with the Biden administration,” she said. One issue that will likely remain controversial is a German-Russian gas pipeline project, the Nord Stream 2, which would bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. He faces bipartisan opposition in Washington. Neither side mentioned the project in its statements to the call of the leaders.

Biden also spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Merkel invited Biden to travel to Germany as soon as the pandemic situation permits, Seibert said.

