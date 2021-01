Pakistan considers peaceful use of drone technology

ISLAMABAD:

In order to improve performance and build capacity, Pakistan is considering Drone Regulatory Authority (DRA) for peaceful and effective use of remote monitoring technology in various fields.

The DRA would allow drone technology to be used for different purposes such as research in different fields, assisting in peacemaking, search and rescue operations, logistics and agriculture.

On Monday, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called Prime Minister Imran Khan and gave a detailed briefing on the Drone Technology Ordinance.

The Minister noted that the initiative would help the government to perform its tasks effectively and facilitate its work in various areas.

The decision to form the DRA was made by the federal government last year.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the prime minister observed that drone technology would be useful in agriculture, urban planning, security and public order.

He instructed the authorities concerned to set up a committee to design a legislative and regulatory body in this regard.

On September 28, the government prepared a draft policy for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – drones, model airplanes, quadcopters and balloons – and asked all stakeholders to comment on the proposed project in two weeks.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that after incorporating stakeholder contributions, the draft policy would be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

The policy covered various uses of these aircraft for entertainment, research, sport, photography and media coverage, industrial, agricultural and other purposes.

The UAV is a human-on-board unmanned aircraft and a type of unmanned vehicle. The flight of drones can operate with different degrees of autonomy, either under remote control by a human operator, autonomously by on-board computers or piloted by an autonomous robot.

At the same time, the Prime Minister on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to broaden the scope of their operation against the land mafia in the country.

“PML-N has always offered its patronage to occupiers of government land,” the prime minister said, chairing a meeting of government officials.

“No one can occupy government land without political patronage,” he added.

In what appeared to be a reference to the demolition of an “illegal construction” at the PML-N MPA house Saiful Malook Khokhar a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran noted that attempts to reclaim government land were also “surprisingly labeled political revenge.”

Regarding the foreign financing file, the Prime Minister declared that “those who trapped us in the foreign financing file are now themselves trapped”.

He noted that the government’s position in the election commission was found to be correct and called for a transparent and fair investigation into the Broadsheet case.

“We will denounce all those who have caused losses to the public treasury,” he said, adding that the opposition was under the illusion that it would be able to hide the facts with “propaganda”.

