Soft power and economic pressure Best options for US diplomacy with Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees diplomacy as having powerful implications for the United States, according to a former ambassador for the country.

“He’s thinking of a glorious past, an unhappy present, and a glorious future,” W. Robert Pearson said of Erdogan. “He thinks Turkey is morally superior but often treated like a victim.”

Pearson, who spent three years as US Ambassador to Turkey, spoke at “Turkey’s Ambitions and American Interests,” the 2021 Rethinking Diplomacy kickoff event, hosted by the Duke University Center for International and Global Studies (DUCIGS). The webinar was co-sponsored by Duke in DC and moderated by Michael Schoenfeld, vice president of public affairs and government relations at Duke University and moderated by Professor Giovanni Zanalda, director of DUCIGS.

Pearson said Erdogan wanted to make sure “everyone understands that (Turkey) has to be in the game, that they can mess up the game if they want to.”

Turkey’s delicate balance between an imperial past and modern democratic principles, between being part of NATO and taking overt steps to move closer to Russia’s orbit – with Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile – poses challenges for US diplomacy, Pearson said.

The sanctions that the United States recently imposed on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 should be left in place by the Biden administration, Pearson said. But the United States also has a wider range of diplomatic options for exerting pressure on Turkey, including cultural influences often referred to as soft power, as well as its economic might, Pearson said.

“The US economy and the European economy together represent almost 50% of the world economy,” he said. “The Russian economy is twice the size of California’s. So in economic terms, we are the draw for decades to come for the growth of the Turkish economy. We can use this to our advantage. “

PEARSON ON TURKEY’S VIEW OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

“Turkey sees an opportunity for itself in the coming years that plays into the impact of the COVID crisis. Mr Erdogan has criticized what he calls “global governance”. He says the liberal democracies and the world order that existed until COVID erupted actually produced the resulting chaos. He points out that the UN has not played an effective role, that the WHO has not played an effective role, that the G20 has not played an effective role and therefore his argument is that now is the time. for the middle powers to play a more effective role at the regional level. in what he calls an emerging new world order.

ON THE AMERICAN APPROACH TO RELATIONS WITH TURKEY

“Our approach, I recommend, would be one of patience and persistent use of our strengths. Turkey is not a strategic enemy of the United States. Therefore, since democracy and democratic elements are alive in Turkey, there is an opportunity to move forward.

“I think there is a huge margin of exchange with Turkey which had not been fully exploited in the performing arts, in the visual arts, and in the exchanges of experts on social problems which are not not political. When I was working in international development, we would take NGO experts from a given country and bring them to a city in the United States with the same problem, to get an intercultural exchange. … If you have any medical issues or are dealing with other socially important but not politically sensitive issues, I think there is a wide range of things that can be done there. Personally, I would like more public focus on this type of exchange, as it would help the overall tone of the relationship.

ON THE POTENTIAL FOR TURKEY TO JOIN THE EUROPEAN UNION

“As far as the European Union is concerned, I would say, quite frankly, that joining the European Union is a dead letter for the time being and for the foreseeable future. Both sides are keeping open the idea that it might be possible, but essentially in recent years they have made no progress and I see no prospect for them to continue to do so.

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF NATO FOR TURKEY

“NATO is very important to Turkey as a symbol of prestige. It is the only European organization in which the Turks have an equal seat and equal authority. Although they have acted against NATO principles when it comes to Americans and others, they believe that their membership in NATO is very important and I see no possibility that they will voluntarily leave. this alliance. The United States can try to use this relationship to expand areas for possible progress on security issues. “

ON THE NEXT NEGOTIATIONS OF TURKEY WITH GREECE

“This is a clear move by Turkey to deflect criticism of it and its role in the eastern Mediterranean and to give the impression that it has a will to tackle some of these issues. We’ll have to see what happens. It is certainly better than not speaking, and it is a sign of Turkey’s adaptation to changes in the US administration and in the Middle East.

ON THE ELEMENTS OF RETHINKING DIPLOMACY

“Rethinking diplomacy has three major elements. First, it must involve all stakeholders – cultural, economic, political and military. Second, you start with the simpler issues, the shared issues. If you do a Venn diagram, you put those issues in that common space and you start there. Third, and very important, everyone involved in this process must be committed to finding a solution. ”

ON THE POTENTIAL FOR THE UNITED STATES AND TURKEY TO WORK AGAINST RUSSIA

“Russia will be a problem for both Turkey and the United States. I think there will be opportunities for us to work with the Turks to sort out the problems that the Russians are causing in the Middle East. I don’t mean to say that we will be partners, but I believe that the same issues that affect us can affect them, and we should take this opportunity to work with them.

ON TURKEY’S EXPANDING DEFENSE PROGRAM

“(Erdogan) wants to wean Turkey off its dependence on American, German and Israeli technologies and this is one of his main objectives in expanding Turkey’s defense capacity. Turkey has an ambitious defense and security plan for the Middle East that raises a number of issues for states in the region and for Europe and the United States.