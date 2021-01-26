Biden to approach US-China relations with ‘patience’





White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, United States, January 25, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is in serious competition with China and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Monday, called on world leaders to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and strengthen the role of the G20 in global economic governance. Psaki told a White House press briefing that Xis’ appeal would not change the Biden administration’s strategic approach to China. What we have seen in recent years is that China is becoming more and more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad and that Beijing is now questioning our security, prosperity and values ​​in ways significant that requires a new American approach, she said. We want to approach this with some strategic patience, she said, adding that the White House would engage with Republicans and Democrats in Congress, as well as international allies and partners, on the issue in the weeks to come. to come up. Responding to a question on whether Biden would continue to subject Chinese tech giant Huawei to strict restrictions, Psaki said industrial espionage in China and theft of intellectual property remained a concern. Our point of view, in the opinion of the presidents, is that we must play a better defense, which must include holding China accountable for its unfair and illegal practices and ensuring that American technologies do not facilitate the military build-up of China. China, she said. SEMI, which represents semiconductor equipment makers and manufacturers around the world, on Monday called on Biden to review the policy of the previous Trump administration that had held back sales of US technology to China for national security reasons , claiming that it had unnecessarily harmed US industry. Reporting by Alexandra Alper, David Brunnstrom and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall

