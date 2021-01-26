The biggest Sharia bank present, here are some interesting facts





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The presence of Indonesia’s largest Islamic bank is just a matter of days away. According to the schedule, the merger of the three Islamic banks of the Association of Public Banks (Himbara) will take effect on February 1, 2021, next Monday of the week. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the establishment of this Islamic bank was one of the government’s efforts to strengthen the Islamic financial sector in Indonesia. The new entity resulting from the merger of the three banks will later be called PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) and will continue to use the stock code BRIS, as the subsidiary is PT Bank BRISyariah TBk. “We are strengthening the Islamic financial sector by building one of the largest Islamic banks in Indonesia,” Jokowi said at the launch of the National Movement for Cash Waqf and the inauguration of the Islamic economic brand at the State Palace , presidential palace complex, in Jakarta. , Monday (1/25/2021).

This is in line with what was expressed by Minister of Public Enterprise (BUMN) Erick Thohir, who said that Islamic banking penetration in Indonesia was far behind compared to conventional banks. “We see the opportunity to merge Himbara with the emphasis of Sharia. We want the results of this merger to prove that a predominantly Muslim country has a fundamentally strong Islamic bank,” he said at the time. of an Islamic Economic Community webinar, Friday (22 / 1/2021). The government also appointed the head of the project management office for the integration and enhancement of the value of BUMN sharia banks, Hery Gunardi, as the senior manager of this Islamic bank later. Hery said that currently this bank is awaiting the issuance of a license from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) so that this bank can fully operate in the future. Here are the facts about this Syariah bank merger that must be heard before this merger takes place. The presence of this largest Islamic bank has kept BRIS stock prices continuing to rise. Today its share price has risen 0.62% at a price of Rp 3,260 / unit. If calculated since the start of the year, BR shares have risen 876.05%.

