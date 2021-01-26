Arab world charges Pakistan, plans to mortgage biggest park, South Asia News





The Arab world is making Pakistan pay its debts.

Malaysia is forcing Pakistani airlines to pay their dues.

The IMF is unlikely to distribute more money to Pakistan and even China has started looking for loan guarantees.

Read also | Pak PM calls for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and debt relief for poor countries

Pakistan has exhausted all its options.

Its economy is struggling and Islamabad is in dire need of money.

And Prime Minister Imran Khan had a brilliant idea and “is considering” mortgaging a park in Islamabad to get a loan of around PKR 500 billion or USD 3 billion.

He plans to secure three billion dollars by offering a park as security.

Conversely, Fatima Jinnah Park is based in the heart of Islamabad and is named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s younger sister.

It is the largest amusement park of its kind in the capital of Pakistan and covers 759 acres of land.

According to Dawn News, the proposal to mortgage this park was on the agenda of the Pakistani federal cabinet conference to be held on Thursday.

Pak’s government has confirmed this and recently released a clarification justifying its plan under Sharia law.

“Sukuk are Sharia-compliant debt instruments backed by physical assets ….. and are structured to pay return on investment in the form of rent … instead of interest using an asset.” underlying, ”was the clarification that administration.

Simply described, the Pakistani government is trying to say that the mortgage or “sukuk” is Shariah compliant.

Why was this necessary?

Recently, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to repay a $ 3 billion prime loan.

Qamar Army Chief Javed Bajwa was sent to Riyadh, but the Sheikhdom did not budge.

As Pakistan struggles to pay the installments, reports have revealed that the UAE may also seek early repayment of a $ 3 billion financial support package.

At the same time, China is seeking loan guarantees from Pakistan.

Beijing wants Islamabad to make sure it pays its Chinese debts first.

He hopes that the Pakistani government will now put in place a guarantee mechanism for any loan.

The IMF asks Pakistan to change its policy if it wants more loans.

In addition, Malaysia recently seized a plane from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to non-payment of dues …

The Malaysian government made the airline pay the long overdue $ 7 million.

Malaysia is the country Imran Khan called Pakistan’s friend.

Pakistani lawmakers are outraged and think that today was a plane, tomorrow it could be the prime minister himself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos