Will Indonesia’s new Minister of Religious Affairs protect religious minorities? – Analysis

By Alexander R Arifianto *

On December 22, 2020, Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffled his cabinet to replace six ministers. One of the most important changes concerned the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Retired General Fachrul Razi, who held the portfolio since Widodos’ second term began in October 2019, has been replaced by Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. Quomas is a member of parliament for the National Awakening Party, affiliated with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization.

Qoumas’ meeting is a sign that Widodo is doing fine with NU, one of the main supporters of Widodosduring his re-election campaign in 2019. The nomination of Widodos de Razi had alienated leaders of the organizationsince, according to political tradition, the post is usually held by a cleric or politician affiliated with the UN.

UN leaders expressed their disappointment through subtle criticisms in media statements and, more importantly, lukewarm support for its policies. For example, they argued that Razis’ proposal to institute a certification program for Islamic preachers should be implemented by Islamic organizations themselves instead of the state. The lack of UN support for Razis’ political initiatives weakened his ministerial authority and led to the perception that his brief tenure was controversial and largely ineffective.

Widodo likely contacted NU to appease his most important Islamic ally and to work closely with the organization on two main priorities: combating Islamic radicalism and protecting the rights of religious minorities.

Qoumas is president of the Ansor Youth movement, the UN wing for young activists aged 40 and under. Ansor was widely seen as one of the president’s main allies in last year’s general election. It has also been known for a long time for his efforts to protect the rights of religious minorities, as seen in his initiatives to keep Christmas Eve services in Christian churches across Indonesia over the past two decades.

Unilateral actions by organizations against Islamist groups have often sparked controversy. For example, he engaged in violent altercations with the Front of Islamic Defenders (FPI) and Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia (HTI)during the highly polarized general election campaigns of 2019. The leaders of Ansor and NU were thought to be pressuring the Widodo administration to legally ban HTI, a ban that was enacted in July 2017. Incidents like these have led some observers to question Ansors and the UN more broadly commitment to true tolerance and pluralism.

Some analysts say Qoumas’ appointment indicates continuation of Widodo administrations severe measures against Islamist groups, given the harsh rhetoric he has used against the FPI and other extremist groups as chairman of Ansor. The Indonesian government finally banned FPI on December 30, 2020.

But it is unclear whether Qoumas will adopt some of his predecessor’s controversial proposals, such as the preacher certification program and registration required Islamic community preaching groups (majelis taklim).

Tackling discrimination against religious minorities appears to be another new political initiative for Qoumas. In an impromptu statement released on December 24, 2020, he announced that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would review the status of the Ahmadi Muslim minority to reaffirm their religious rights as well as their rights as Indonesian citizens.

Ahmadi Muslims have been victims of religious persecution for over a decade. the Indonesian Council of Ulemas (MUI) issued a religious decision (fatwa) declaring Ahmadi Muslims a deviant sect in 2005. This fatwawas followed by a joint ministerial decree of the Ministries of Religious Affairs, Interior, Justice and Human Rights which severely restricts the religious activities of Ahmadis outside their mosques.

Qoumas’ declaration immediately invoked strong opposition from conservative Islamists. A senior MUI official urged Qoumas to consult all Islamic organizations and high clerics before making a decision, since this is considered a sensitive theological matter. Qoumas was forced to clarify his initiative, stating that he does not restore the rights of Ahmadi minorities as Indonesian citizens.

This clarification means that, if implemented, the Qoumas initiative is unlikely to overturn the MUI fatwa or the joint ministerial decree. But it would restore the civil rights of Ahmadi minorities as citizens, including their ability to access public services such as education and health care. Human rights groups criticized the Quomas initiative as inadequate and called on him to cancel the joint ministerial decree, because it is the root of the persecution of Ahmadis.

Qoumas’ new initiatives as Minister of Religious Affairs are a welcome move to counter the influence of radical Islamists and to tackle long-standing injustices against religious minorities. He now has to prove that this is not empty slogans, but a serious attempt to promote equal citizenship for all Indonesians, regardless of their religious beliefs.

* About the Author: Alexander R Arifiant is Associate Researcher in the Indonesia Program at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum