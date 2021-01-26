Prime Minister Narendra Modi Grooming Evolution





Even if you’re not even keen on remote politics, it would be very hard to miss PM Modi’s signature look. Although he is known to be a style icon, one should not miss the fact that the Prime Minister of our country is also in the lead when it comes to grooming. Obviously, he’s experimental even in this field and has a penchant for keeping up with the latest trends while watching on the spot. Whether with his beard or his hair, Modi Ji’s style has also become a major inspiration for men in India. Twitter / Narendra Modi Speaking of grooming, there are plenty of images to suggest that India’s prime minister had a fashionable edge. Not just recently, but he’s worked his beard as well as his hair and it’s commendable to see whenever he’s able to find a chord with us. Instagram / NarendraModi.club Take a look at this old photo of Narendra Modi, as he traveled through North East India, visiting ashrams. His long curly hair and French beard with square sunglasses, looked contemporary for such an era. Instagram / NarendraModi.club Then there was a time in 1987, when his gaze changed from a French beard to a full grown beard. This image proves that the Prime Minister also had a flair for style, as he layered a tribal-print shawl over his kurta. YouTube / BollywoodBT This photo of Narendra Modi will surprise many. There was that phase of his life, when he kept it low-key, with his facial hair, as seen here clean shaven, instead of pulling any style of beard. But let’s say what can, Modi Ji already had some serious swag back then. YouTube / BollywoodBT With graying being an integral part of life, these early images of Narendra Modi also suggest that he has aged like fine wine. It was when his grays had just started to sprout. That, along with a neat hairstyle and beard, looks quite classy. YouTube / BollywoodBT Not only that, but Narendra Modi also sported a Sardar look. It might not be his signature look, but he still has it with his handlebar mustache. Twitter / Narendra Modi Although these are some of his old photos, in recent years Modi Ji has kept the same look, with his neat beard and short hairstyle. Looked. Twitter / Narendra Modi Twitter / Narendra Modi At the end of March when Modi announced a one day curfew his beard was perfectly trimmed and over time and as he made more announcements his beard and hair looked noticeably longer. and more full. Twitter / Narendra Modi Twitter / Narendra Modi Even internet users were doing their best and guessing the reason for Modi Ji’s gaze. Some thought about the social distancing standard while others thought he didn’t want to see a barber. Whatever the reason, Modi Ji has raised the stakes with his appearance as a caveman with an overgrown beard and luscious long hair. Buy the story It will be really interesting to see what our PM plans to do next with his hairstyle and beard. We only hope that he continues to surprise us with his impeccable look and sartorial sensibility. Photo: Twitter / Narendra Modi (Main image)







