Work on Trump’s border wall ends Jan. 27, says Texas rep Henry Cuellar





WASHINGTON – Construction of the border wall is expected to be completed this week, U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar said on Monday.

Democrat Laredo and a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee said on Wednesday customs and border protection were suspending all agency contracts for the construction of walls.

Cuellar said he expected the same to be true for the US Department of Defense and US Army Corps of Engineers contracts after President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week putting end to the national emergency declared by Donald Trump at the border.

BIDEN QUICK ACTION: President’s border plans raise hopes, fears in South Texas

“This is a promising step in our work to stop the construction of the inefficient and unnecessary border wall and repair the damage that border areas have suffered over the past four years,” Cuellar said in a statement. “However, our work continues. I remain firm in my commitment to work with the new administration until every border wall contract is terminated and all construction crews leave our border communities.

Among Biden’s first steps to power was the end of Trump’s declaration of emergency, stating in his executive order that “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious political solution. “.

Biden said it was his administration’s policy that “no more American taxpayer money is diverted to build a border wall.” He also announced a review of existing contracts.

The Trump administration completed 415 miles of the border wall in December, with just 30 miles in new areas, Hearst Newspapers previously reported. Most of the construction replaced older fences and vehicle barriers, much of it from the El Paso area of ​​western California.

‘VERY SUCCESS’: Trump touts wall in final days

Nonetheless, Trump touted the project during a trip to South Texas in his last days in office.

“It has been a huge success, far beyond what anyone thought,” Trump said. “We are stopping the arrival of drugs in the country in large numbers for many, many years and decades. We stop a lot of illegal immigration. “

“We can’t even let the next administration think about removing it,” he said. “I don’t think that will happen. I think when you see what it does and how important it is to our country, no one will touch it.

