Viktor Orban, Xi Jinping and a simple question for the West





ROME As the world watches Joe Biden’s early days in the White House, Viktor Orbán is going strong in Hungary. You may remember that he forced the Central European Liberal University, founded by his favorite super-villain, George Soros, to leave Budapest between 2017 and 2018, in his quest to create an ‘illiberal democracy’. Orbán recently welcomed a new university to its capital: the Chinese University of Fudan. It is a prestigious university, as evidenced by international rankings. It will finally have a seat in Europe: a beautiful campus which should accommodate some 6,000 students in economics, international relations, medicine all trained according to academic criteria that exclude freedom of thought, stripped of the status and replaced by loyalty to the Chinese. Communist Party led by Xi Jinping. Orbán may be a right-wing populist, but when given the chance he knows how to open borders. Orbán had also borrowed money from Beijing to renovate the Budapest-Belgrade rail line. The real irony is that the West is confused. Today, he is also negotiating the purchase of a million doses of the vaccine produced by the public giant Sinopharm because, apparently, Europe is not fast enough. The European Medicines Agency did not approve the Chinese vaccine, but these are trivial details: Orbán told the Hungarian pharmaceutical agency to step up with him, and to hell with everyone. No, it’s not just a question of money: it’s this delicious dictatorial approach to Chinese life that fascinates him. In fact, Orbán suspended the labor code and canceled collective agreements in his country. Every worker will now be required to observe the hours that the company allocates to him without discussion, without having to worry about involving a union. But the real irony of all of this is that the West seems confused. Take the example of Italy. Our center-left government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has very strong ties with China, while our right-wing opposition enjoys excellent relations with Orbán. They always argue, but who knows they have so much in common. Learn more about World Affairs here

All rights reserved © Worldcrunch – in partnership with THE FOOTPRINT

