False heiress Anna Sorokin writes letter to Donald Trump





Anna Sorokin, the imprisoned false heiress who took the surname Delvey and claimed to be a German socialite, wrote a letter to former President Donald Trump. In it, she gave the former president advice on how to become a “model prisoner”. Trump faces numerous court cases, the most immediate being his second impeachment trial set to take place on February 9. Visit the Insider homepage for more articles.

Anna Sorokin, who took the name Anna Delvey by posing as a member of New York’s social elite, spent nearly four years behind bars, including some time on Rikers Island. Given her experience, she decided to write a letter to former President Donald Trump to share his “new wisdom” as he now faces multiple legal battles after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump faces multiple lawsuits over allegations against him, including a second impeachment trial following the deadly insurgency that took place on Capitol Hill on January 6. He also faces cases from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, four cases from the New York attorney general’s office, and cases of several women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Sorokin found viral fame after the publication of a massive New York Magazine article titled “How Anna Delvey Deceived New York,” detailing the inner workings of her plan to infiltrate the social scene in New York City and convince banks to lend him money. Delvey was arrested in October 2017 and later found notoriety when the story was published in May 2018.

Sorokin was detained in Rikers during her trial which took place in March 2019. After being convicted of attempted major theft, theft and theft of friends or theft of services, she was transferred to the center. Albion Correctional Facility in New York, where she has been since.

In the letter, titled “Rikers Island 101 for Donald Trump,” posted on her website, AnnaDelveyDiaries.com, Anna noted that she had been called a “model prisoner” and vowed to help Trump thrive in the city. prison environment. “I agree – I think I handled it wonderfully. Not only did I survive, but I was thriving, ”she wrote in the letter,“ and if I can do it you most likely can.

The “false heiress” went on to explain how to stay out of trouble and what to watch out for when behind bars. For starters, she wrote, “Get out of suicide watch / mental observation as soon as you can – it’s not looking good, not something you want to remember.”

Later, she broke down tips into corresponding sections such as “essentials”, “food”, “tours” and “recreational activities”.

Sorokin ended the letter by writing: “Aside from my deviant tendencies, I think I’m such a good person in general, and so many great things are happening to me already. And whoever has said otherwise, thank God I never listened. “

At a hearing in October 2020, Anna apologized for her actions. In a transcript of the hearing cited by The New York Post, she said, “I just want to say that I am really ashamed and very sorry for what I did. I fully understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was doing nothing wrong. “

It’s still unclear how Trump’s cases – federal, state, and otherwise – will play out and whether or not he will need Sorokin’s advice.

