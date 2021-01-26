FPCCI wants Prime Minister to reverse decision to cut gas – Journal





KARACHI: Industry representatives on Monday projected a bleak future for the country’s economy and exports following the shutdown of gas supply from captive power plants (CPPs) to the general industry from February 1 and export-oriented sectors from March 1.

At a press conference held at the office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the head of the umbrella chamber along with other officials strongly rejected the cabinet decision and urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to reverse the decision for the survival of the industry. and increased exports and employment of Pakistanis.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Shariq Vohra, Pakistan Employee Federation President Ismail Suttar and the presidents of associations from all cities were present at the press conference.

Mr Magoo said the decision severely affected the confidence of overseas buyers who demand fulfillment of their orders. He was concerned that export orders would shift to other competing countries.

Pakistan’s utility tariff is comparatively very high than that of other countries in the region. The transfer of electricity from captive energy to the grid would take time and would prove impractical because the cost of the electricity produced by our captive powers is lower than the cost involved in switching to the grid, said the president of the FPCCI.

Most industries run on natural gas using boilers and regeneration systems, so it was impossible to convert to the grid and change all of the devices in a month, he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) decision appears to have been taken on unprofessional advice and without consultation with key stakeholders, Magoo said.

He also criticized the IPP deal signed in the past and said the CCoE decision did not fully clarify to the prime minister its serious impact. This move would undermine the prime ministers’ vision of creating 10 million jobs because it [vision] was on the basis of industrial expansion and rising private sector exports, he said, adding that the public sector could not generate so many jobs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vohra and former KCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala said industries will not allow K-Electric to sabotage Karachis’ progress and development. The two industry representatives from Karachis strongly insisted that the government should not take such decisions which create labor unrest due to factory closures.

They mentioned that the previous government signed the deal with dollar PPIs when the dollar was lower at near Rs90 while it is now Rs160 due to depreciation which was also causing losses.

Posted in Dawn, January 26, 2021

