Ted Cruz and John Cornyn speak out against Donald Trumps’ second impeachment trial





A group of United States House members, which includes Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro, are expected to forward their article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the United States Senate on Monday evening, setting the stage for a trial on Trump’s role in inciting the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

But there hasn’t been much indication that the two Texas Republicans in the Senate would be prepared to condemn. US Senator Ted Cruz called the impeachment trial vindictive and punishing when he spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill last week, adding that Democrats in Congress appear to be obsessed with their hatred of Donald Trump.

And U.S. Senator John Cornyn has expressed skepticism about a trial. In recent days, he has argued on Twitter that the lawsuit will prompt Republicans to impeach former Democratic presidents in the future and he shared a Wall Street Journal opinion piece written by Alan Dershowitz that argues that Trump cannot not be judged because he is now a private citizen.

Like Cruz, Cornyn also called the impeachment trial vindictive in a recent interview with KHOU-11. But he recently echoed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells, R-Ky., Calling for a conscience vote in this matter.

“I’ve heard people talk about a conscience vote, and I think that’s a good way to put it,” Cornyn said last Tuesday, according to CNN.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time on Jan. 13, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol and halted Congressional certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the presidential election. Prior to that, Trump repeatedly made false claims of electoral fraud and claimed that the election was stolen from him, despite no credible evidence of fraud at a level that would have affected the outcome. Every House Democrat as well as 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump in the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history, Politifact confirmed.

A two-thirds vote would be needed to condemn Trump. Congressional Democrats also called for a ban on Trump from future office, which would be a separate vote that would only require a simple majority. But, under the Constitution, that vote can only take place if Trump is convicted. The Senate is split 50 to 50 between Republicans and Senators who meet with Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote in the event of a tie, but supporters of Trump’s ban on occupying one future post must overcome the obstacle of condemning it with two-thirds of the Senate.

Neither Cruz nor Cornyn have explicitly stated how they would vote in the impeachment trial. Cornyn told KHOU he would reserve his judgment until those responsible for the prosecution present the case.

GOP Senses Joni Ernst, Tim Scott and Tom Cotton have spoken out against even holding a trial in the first place, either by questioning the constitutionality of Trump’s ruling as a former president or by claiming that the trial would further divide the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, dismissed their claims of unconstitutionality during a Senate speech on Friday, while reaffirming that there will be an impeachment trial despite Republican cries against him .

It makes no sense that a president or an official could commit a heinous crime against our country then be allowed to step down in order to avoid accountability and a vote to exclude them from their future office, Schumer said.

So far, there have been only a handful of GOP Senators who have publicly denounced Trump in one form or another for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol Riot, including Senators Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. However, many GOP senators have pledged to carefully consider any evidence that will be presented in the impeachment trial.

In response to Cornyns’ tweet that trying Trump would only push Congress Republicans to do the same with former Democratic presidents, Castro, D-San Antonio, one of the nine impeachment officials, told NPR that any President, Republican or Democrat who incites an uprising to overturn an election should be impeached and should be condemned.

I also think that as the days go by, more and more evidence is emerging as to the president’s involvement in inciting this insurgency, inciting this riot, and also his dereliction of duty once it has taken place. happened, Castro said. I am therefore convinced that we have a strong case and that we can convince these senators.

The trial comes as Cruz remains under fire from criticism for promoting Trump’s baseless allegations of electoral fraud. Lawmakers were debating his objection to the certification of results when the January 6 riot began. Seven Democrats filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee last week, claiming that Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley, of R-Missouri, legitimized Trumps’ conspiracy theories.

Cornyn voted against Cruz’s objection. But he defended the two Republicans in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

It is not uncommon for senators to have different points of view, he said. And I might think my opponent’s point of view is wrong and I’m right, but that doesn’t mean that it’s unethical or inappropriate for them to make the point, as long as we stick to the judgment of the Senate body and follow the law as was done in the certification of these votes.

