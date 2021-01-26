Remarks by Chinese officials on COVID-19 prove authorities covered up the initial outbreak

Comment

Cependant, l’argument de Huas qui a cité Wu Zunyou, un épidémiologiste en chef au Centre chinois de contrôle et de prévention des maladies (CDC), a eu l’effet inverse. Elle a affirmé, il [Wu Zunyou] said that between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020, when only around 40 cases were discovered, China made the decision to shut down the Huanan seafood market in just hours.

This should have been the first official recognition of the problem by the CCP. Hua said that as of December 31, 2019, around 40 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, proving the existence of human-to-human transmission. Instead of disclosing this information to mainland Chinese people and the outside world, the CCP decided to hide the facts and divert attention to the Huanan Seafood Market, using it as a scapegoat. However, subsequent cases have repeatedly confirmed that the CCP virus outbreak has nothing to do with the seafood market.

The alleged weaknesses and deficiencies of the medical and health system are not the real problems. By that time, Wuhan Hospital had already reported many cases of patients with pneumonia-like illness, and the CCP’s National Health Commission also sent experts to investigate the situation. Why then did he not declare a public health emergency? The reason is that the medical system has no right to make such a decision.

Additionally, after Wuhan was locked down, former mayor Zhou Xianwang made a special appearance on CCTV, saying he must be authorized by the central government to report cases. This decision must be approved by the highest level of the CPC.

At a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on Jan. 7, Xi Jinping said he had personally given instructions to declare a public health emergency; and yet state media reports on the meeting did not mention it at all.

The Chinese regime has tried to silence doctors, like Dr. Li Wenliang, who first exposed the CCP virus epidemic in Wuhan. Even the original virus sample data was destroyed. Now, the WHO says it may never be able to find patient zero. The CCP is firmly against politicizing the issue of origin tracing, Hua said in response to NHK reporters’ question.

Hua also said: It took just over three weeks from detection of the outbreak to Wuhan’s lockdown, when there were only around 500 reported cases.

The CCP should have made an official announcement before the Wuhan lockdown because the outbreak involved at least 500 cases. She still referred to the 500 cases as alone. During this period, the CCP denied human-to-human transmission, and the Hubei Province Peoples Congress held meetings as usual, in which some people wore masks. We can see that they knew there was a major problem. however, more than 40,000 families were not prevented from attending the Chinese New Year banquet in Wuhan’s Baibuting community.

Senior CCP leaders highly politicized a public health emergency and deliberately covered up the outbreak, causing COVID-19 to spiral out of control and become a global public health emergency.

The revelations in Hua’s denial not only failed to absolve Xi Jinping of any responsibility, but also embarrassed him. By repeatedly saying to only refer to the number of COVID-19 cases, Huas’s statements reveal the CCP’s contempt for the victims. To prevent similar disasters from happening again, the Chinese people and the international community must realize that the CCP is like a political virus that puts the world in danger.

Zhong Yuan is a researcher focusing on the Chinese political system, the country’s democratization process, the human rights situation and the livelihoods of Chinese citizens.

