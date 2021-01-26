Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing influence on GOP





WASHINGTON House Democrats handed the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate Monday night for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators toned down their criticism of the former president and avoided calls for condemn him for the murderous siege of the United States Capitol.

It’s an early sign of Trump’s enduring influence on the party.

The nine House prosecutors brought the single indictment of incitement to insurgency “across the Capitol, making a solemn and ceremonial march towards the Senate along the same halls as the rioters sacked a few years ago. just weeks ago. But Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since Jan. 6. Instead, Republicans present a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and question whether Trump’s repeated demands to quash the trial. Joe Biden’s election really amounted to an incitement.

What seemed to some Democrats like an open and closed deal being played out for the world on live television, as Trump encouraged a crowd rally to fight like hell “for his presidency, clashes with a Republican party that feels very different No. There are only legal concerns, but senators hesitate to cross paths with the former president and his legions of supporters who are their constituents Security remains tight on Capitol Hill.

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked if Congress starts holding impeachment trials for former public servants, what’s the next step: Could we go back and try President Obama?

Furthermore, he suggested, Trump has already been held accountable. One way to punish yourself in our system is to lose an election.

Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of February 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face an impeachment trial, will test a political party that is still preparing for the era. post-Trump. Republican senators are balancing demands from deep-pocketed donors who distance themselves from Trump and voters who demand loyalty. A Republican, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, announced Monday that he would not seek re-election in 2022, citing the polarized political atmosphere.

For Democrats, the tone, tenor, and length of the upcoming trial, so early in Biden’s presidency, pose their own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between their vow to hold Trump accountable and their eagerness to keep priorities. of the new administration after their sweep. control of the House, Senate and White House.

Biden himself told CNN on Monday evening that the impeachment trial was due to take place. While acknowledging the effect this might have on his program, he said the effect would be worse if it didn’t happen.

Biden said he didn’t think enough Republican senators would vote for impeachment to convict, though he also said the outcome might well have been different if Trump had six months left in his term. .

In a Monday night scene recalling barely a year ago, Trump is now the first president to twice impeach the Chief House Attorney, this time Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, has appeared before the Senate to read the House resolution accusing high crimes and misdemeanors.

Previously, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said failure to conduct the trial would amount to a jail release card for others accused of wrongdoing on the way out.

Republicans seem more keen to argue over the trial process than the substance of the case, he said, perhaps to avoid passing judgment on Trump’s role in instigating the attack. contemptible against the Capitol.

Schumer said there was only one question “Senators from both parties will have to answer before God and their own conscience: is former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurgency against the United States ?

On Monday, it was learned that Chief Justice John Roberts is not expected to preside over the trial, as he did during Trump’s first arraignment, which could affect the severity of the proceedings. The change is said to be in accordance with protocol because Trump is no longer in power.

Instead, Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Who occupies the essentially ceremonial role of President pro tempore of the Senate, is expected to preside.

Leaders on both sides have agreed to a short delay in the proceedings that serves their political and practical interests, even as National Guard troops remain on Capitol Hill amid threats to the safety of lawmakers ahead of trial.

The start date gives Trumps’ new legal team time to prepare their case, while stepping back more than a month from the passions of the bloody riot. For the Democrat-led Senate, the intervening weeks provide prime time to confirm some of the key Bidens Cabinet candidates.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., Wondered how his colleagues who were on Capitol Hill that day could see the insurgency as anything other than a staggering violation of the national history of peaceful transfers of power.

“This is a critical moment in American history,” Coons said in an interview on Sunday.

An early vote to dismiss the lawsuit would likely not succeed, given that Democrats now control the Senate. The House approved the charge against Trump on January 13, with 10 Republicans joining the Democrats.

Yet growing Republican opposition to the procedure indicates that many GOP senators will eventually vote to acquit Trump. Democrats would need the support of 17 Republicans to condemn him.

One by one, Republican senators are explaining their objections to the unprecedented trial and scoffing at the idea of ​​trying to convict Trump now that he is no longer in office.

Rand Paul, of Kentucky, said without the chief justice presiding over the proceedings, it is a sham. Joni Ernst of Iowa has said that if Trump is showing poor leadership, it is those who attacked the Capitol who bear the blame. New Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Trump was one of the reasons he was in the Senate, so “I’m proud to do all I can for him.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Is among those who say the Senate lacks the constitutional power to convict a former president.

Democrats reject this argument, pointing to the 1876 impeachment of a secretary of war who had already resigned and the opinions of many jurists. Democrats also say there is a need to count the first invasion of Capitol Hill since the War of 1812, carried out by rioters pushed by a president while the electoral college votes were being counted.

A few GOP senators agree with the Democrats, but not close to the number that will be needed to condemn Trump.

Mitt Romney of Utah said he believed that “what is alleged and what we have seen, which is incitement to insurgency, is an impenetrable offense. … If not, what is that? Trump acquitted in his first impeachment trial.

