Shared city – Journal – DAWN.COM





At present, a number of grandiose plans and projects are being rolled out to facilitate urban renewal in Karachi. In September of last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a historic package for Karachi and some work has also started in this regard.

However, there are fears that these projects may fail to deliver the expected results as the city’s urban governance architecture, which is necessary to facilitate this investment, is broken. To quote renowned urban theorist and activist Jane Jacobs, cities have the capacity to provide something for everyone, only because, and only when, they are created by everyone. Karachi, unfortunately, is not a city created by everyone and its broken urban architecture is, in fact, a reflection of the city’s complex and multi-layered urban fragmentation. Fault lines of conflict and contestation define the urban landscape rather than a shared vision guiding human and financial investments.

Renowned French philosopher, Henri Lefebvre, following the 1968 protests in Paris, drafted the social agenda for the right to the city which was then worked on in detail by the geographer and anthropologist David Harvey. The discourse on the right to the city allows us to understand what defines social justice and urban equity. An essential emphasis is to explain that simple spatial transformation can never lead to urban inclusion and sustainability unless it is complemented by a social transformation in which all segments of society enjoy full rights. of citizenship, have an equal right to representation and accumulation, a say in the decision. construction and access to housing and basic services.

At the heart of Karachis’ longstanding urban decadence is the fact that there has been an abject failure on the part of the state to structure and implement a viable social and political contract with the citizens. Public policies have served limited interest groups to the detriment of the vast majority, and increasingly marginalized. This reality is further aggravated by the fact that the political economy of decision-making bodies has fractured and is facing a paralysis of action. At the macro level, Karachi shares with other cities in Pakistan the debilitating effects of a persistent imbalance in the distribution of powers, functions and resources among the three levels of national governance; where the principle of subsidiarity has never guided the contours of this division. In these ongoing power games at all levels of governance, cities have suffered the most. This is unfortunate because cities act as the engines of growth for any country when their more human characteristics and financial strength allow them to carve out a space for themselves, not only nationally but internationally.

Unfortunately, for years public policy in Karachi has reflected party interests rather than the broader interests of the city, where critical civic services and infrastructure organizations have served as the battleground for power struggles between rival parties, preventing the growth of the city. Unfortunately, this dysfunctional construction of public policy and the execution of power continues to this day at various levels of political identity. As a result, the civic service mandate ends up shifting, as the associated powers and functions overlap, creating a confused and restricted space for action, resulting in an endless cycle of misdirected and unrecoverable investments.

When the limited interests of those in positions of power define actions on the ground, then urban space ends up being commodified. Financial dividends rather than social benefits determine the use of land and resources. Karachi reflects these realities with its growing profile of urban inequalities defining the contours of urban growth.

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Other cities facing even worse political fragmentation have recovered to become resilient and prosperous cities. We can do it too, but for that we need to develop a new common vision for the city. Political interests always have a say in decision making. No problem with that. However, there are ways in which political interests can overlap with the execution of an agenda based on social town planning. A broadening of the stakeholder base engaged in the design and execution of Vision Karachi can open the doors of exciting collaborations and partnerships. A subtle shift in the understanding of service delivery can happen when we say that government is not the provider of all services, rather a guarantor that all are provided, and where the vast majority of the population has dignity. to claim their right to the city.

The author is an urban planner and CEO, Urban Collaborative.

Posted in Dawn, January 26, 2021

