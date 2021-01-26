Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day





As India commemorates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his greetings to citizens on the occasion. “I wish all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The Prime Minister will participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He will lead the nation to pay solemn homage to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Afterwards, PM Modi and other dignitaries will come to the salute platform in Rajpath to witness the parade. In keeping with tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute and the parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. READ | Republic Day 2021: India to display military might and cultural diversity in Rajpath Grand Parade of the Republic India to show military might with Rafale planes participating in Republic Day flyover for the first time and armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 fighter jets MKI. A total of 32 paintings, including 17 from States and Union Territories, 6 from the Ministry of Defense and 9 from other Union Ministries and paramilitary forces, illustrating the rich cultural heritage, economic progress and the nation’s defense prowess will descend on Rajpath in the Republic Day parade. . READ | About 100 students will attend the Republic Day parade from the PM Modi box: Ministry of Education Schoolchildren will perform folk arts and crafts demonstrating skill and dexterity passed down from generation to generation – Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi en Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A proud contingent of 122 members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will also march on Rajpath on this day. This year’s Republic Day parade will see several major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary attended the January 26 parade. In addition, several other changes were introduced in the parade contingents. This year, the contingents will only walk a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km. READ | PM Modi encourages the artists of the Republic Day; Parade says parade brings Indian democracy to life READ | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID







