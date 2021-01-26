As Trump seeks to remain a political force, new targets emerge





Officials are working to mend Mr. Trump’s relationship with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California and House Minority Leader, whom Mr. Trump called vulgarity for his speech in the House denouncing the speech of gathering of former presidents before the riot at the Capitol on January. 6. A senior Republican said the two men’s assistants were trying to arrange a meeting or appeal in the coming days. And Mr Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Mr McCarthy recently and the two are on good terms, a person briefed on the call said.

Mr. Trump would like to call for retaliation against House members who voted against him, and he has been particularly angry with Reps Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Fred Upton of Michigan, advisers said. He will also focus at one point on the Arizona Governors’ Race, where Doug Ducey cannot be re-elected; Running for re-election for Governor Greg Abbotts in Texas; and the North Carolina Senate race, as places where he can show his strength, councilors said. (An adviser disputed that Mr. Trump would have an interest in the Texas race.)

In Ohio, Mr Gonzalez faces a potential main challenge from Christina Hagan, a former state lawmaker whom he defeated in a 2018 primary. Ms Hagan lost in the general election last year against Representative Tim Ryan, a Democrat, in a neighboring district. She said in an interview Monday that she would decide on the race, if any, to enter 2022 after Ohio redesigned its congressional districts; the state risks losing a seat and the Republicans control all the levers of redistribution.

Many people elected what they thought were Tory leaders and now see someone flouting their values, Ms Hagan said, alluding to Mr Gonzalez’s vote for impeachment.

Mr Gonzalezs’ office did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Mr Trumps’ deepest hostility is reserved for Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, advisers said, and they expect him to spend the most energy trying to undermine Mr. Kemps for re-election. The original sin of governors was to choose Kelly Loeffler over Mr. Trump’s preferred candidate, Doug Collins, to fill a vacant Senate seat in 2019, but this has evolved into something more consuming as Mr. Trump reiterated his debunked allegations of widespread fraud in the state and held Mr Kemp accountable for not doing enough to challenge the election results.

Mr Collins, a hardline Trump supporter, has not decided to challenge Mr Kemp or seek the Republican nomination against Senator Raphael Warnock, the Democrat who defeated Ms Loeffler in a special election and will face voters again in 2022, or whether he will choose not to run for anything, a Collins aide said on Monday.

