Connect with us

Politics

Xi Jinping touts coronavirus cooperation as China persists in vaccine disinformation campaign

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


In one speech At the World Economic Forum, Xi called for “closer solidarity and cooperation, greater information sharing and a stronger global response”, as well as “international cooperation on Covid vaccines” .
Besides the exhilarating reports of supposedly vaccine-related deaths – a dangerous game that could undermine not only confidence in the Pfizer and Moderna candidates targeted by Chinese media, but all coronavirus shootings – Chinese propaganda outlets have also been pushing theories. alternatives to the origins of the pandemic itself, including a long debunked claim that it started in a US Army lab.
“If the United States truly respects the facts, it should open the Fort Detrick Biological Lab (and) give more transparency to issues like its more than 200 overseas biological labs,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying said last week, adding that the United States should invite investigators from the World Health Organization (WHO) “to search for the origin” as they are in China.
The first American military germ laboratory, Fort Detrick briefly became a trending topic on Chinese social media after Hua’s comments, which were heavily promoted online by the Communist Youth League, among other Party and state-backed accounts. Previously, Chinese officials had suggested – without evidence – that even though the pandemic originated in Wuhan, the coronavirus could have been brought to the city by US soldiers participating in the Military World Games in October 2019.
Beijing has also put forward the idea that the virus could have entered the country on frozen foods or other products, although most outside researchers dispute claims that it could easily be spread in this way.
Asked by CNN about her comments on Fort Detrick, Hua claimed there was evidence that “the epidemic erupted in several places earlier in the fall of 2019 and that there could be links between the seasonal flu in the United States and the epidemic,” adding that this was not was “not for China, but for the United States, to offer the answers.”
Claims that the pandemic had “multiple origins” have not been supported by most scientists, and while they are true, do not change the fact that the Chinese city of Wuhan was where the first outbreak was major has occurred and where local authorities have minimized the danger, allowing the virus to spread.

Wuhan remains the most likely origin of the pandemic itself, providing scientists with important data on the evolution of the virus and the lessons we may learn for the future.

After months of delays and diplomatic wrangling, a WHO research team arrived in the city earlier this month to open an investigation, bringing with it further examination, which appears to have caused the sudden resurgence of Fort Detrick conspiracies.
The WHO team have already said they do not intend to lay blame and it is not necessarily their responsibility to do so. However, any suggestion of uncertainty about the origins of the pandemic, or how the virus began to spread, will likely be taken up by Beijing to bolster alternative theories that state media are already putting forward.

New virus outbreaks in China itself, after having largely brought the pandemic under control for months, also add to the urgency to shift the blame externally, especially as cities are plunged back into lockdown and economic misery. potential.

Xi has repeatedly highlighted the Chinese Communist Party’s success in tackling the pandemic, an achievement that is all the more striking compared to the United States and much of Western Europe. As it rolls out vaccines both nationally and internationally, the chance of turning the coronavirus from a reputational disaster into a propaganda victory must be all the more alluring.

But the promotion of vaccine misinformation could have major repercussions, not only in the United States but also in China.

On Monday, Global Times, the state-backed tabloid that led the charge for attacking Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccines, used the death of a single patient in California to claim without evidence that the shots were dangerous. Health experts have repeatedly said that deaths will occur after vaccination – especially in the early stages, when most people vaccinated are elderly and sick – but that doesn’t mean they were. caused by the blow itself.

The Global Times even quoted Placer County health officials as rejecting “the connection between the person’s death and the vaccine.” But that didn’t stop the newspaper from using it as an anchor to quote anonymous Chinese experts saying mRNA injections were dangerous and “may contain unknown risks.”

This report goes beyond Pfizer’s specific shot attack as well, suggesting that the technology used to develop the new mRNA vaccines is itself untrustworthy – a claim that has no substance and could have repercussions. on future Chinese products as well as on existing Pfizer / Moderna vaccines. .

A medical worker waits at a nucleic acid testing center at a hospital in Beijing's Daxing district on January 22, 2021, after a partial lockdown was imposed on the Chinese capital.
Such reports have an effect. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last week referred to reports – highly promoted by Chinese officials and state media – deaths in Norway, where the Pfizer vaccine is distributed. Norwegian health authorities said there was no correlation between receiving Pfizer vaccine and increased risk of death among the 23 deceased patients who had previously received the vaccine.
“Almost everyone I know is scrambling to buy this Pfizer (vaccine),” Duterte said in respond to calls from some legislators give priority to vaccines from the US manufacturer over Chinese vaccines. “If you want to follow the Norwegian experience, go ahead. No one will stop you.”
His comments were quickly picked up by Chinese media, fueling another round of misinformation.
Write this week, Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said China’s success in tackling the pandemic at home may have left the country with a false sense of vaccine security. . Huang cited survey data showing a surprising number of Chinese respondents cited “not being at enough risk for Covid-19” as a reason for refusing to be vaccinated, an unusual result even in countries where reluctance vaccination is much more widespread than in China.
A similar sentiment could be behind the Chinese government’s desire to play quickly and freely with vaccine misinformation. China is among the least vaccine-reluctant populations in the world, according to a recent Nature study, and even if skepticism increased, the ability of an authoritarian state to impose massive inoculation is clear.

But as Xi himself noted on Monday, vaccines are vital to the global pandemic response, which is why Beijing has invested in providing vaccines to developing countries. But such an effort will be compromised if, along with vaccines, China also exports misinformation and hesitation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: