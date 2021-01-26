Walton Airport should be moved – Pakistan





LAHORE: The government of Punjab has started work on relocating Walton Airport to distant government land due to potential security risks at the existing site which can also be used to promote business activities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally asked the government of Punjab to verify the viability of moving Walton Airport, the way forward for the Abu Dhabi Groups Taavun skyscraper project on Ferozepur Road and the proposed project of Walton Central Business District.

The land at Walton Airport is owned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Army and Army Housing Directorate. The plan to move it emerged when the CAA rescinded a 500-foot-high certificate of no objection (NOC) issued to the Taavun project, which has been at an impasse for more than 14 years.

Existing site intended to become a business hub

Prime Minister Khan had requested a briefing from the Chief Secretary of the Punjab, Jawwad Rafique Malik a few months ago, and had given an executive order to relocate Walton Airport and allow business activities at the airport site and its surroundings, a trusted source from the Punjabi cabinet told Dawn. Monday, as the issue was debated at the top of the province.

The government of the Punjab had formed a committee to verify the feasibility and the way forward for Taavun and the proposed business district project. The first committee meeting late last year was informed by the Chief Secretary that the Prime Minister wanted an update within a week on the cancellation of the NOC in Taavun and the possibility of moving the airport from Walton.

The Vice President (VC) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) told the meeting that the current location of the airport posed a serious security risk due to the densely populated residential and commercial areas surrounding it. . He told the meeting that the Taavun project, with a proposed height of 500 feet, was in the funnel area of ​​Walton Airport, due to which the CAA canceled the NOC.

He proposed to relocate the airport and convert the existing site into an economic / business hub. Emphasizing that there is growing interest in business being seen in high-rise buildings in Lahore and that current LDA policies encourage such buildings, the VC said: Walton Airport, however, continues to to be a stumbling block in the development of high rise buildings in prime location of Lahore.

At the same meeting, the representative of CAA approved the resettlement proposal. Currently, he said, only buildings 150 feet tall were allowed. If Walton Airport is moved by offering replacement land for the airport, a maximum height of 700 feet will be allowed in the vicinity of Lahore, the representative said, adding that various activities such as skydiving could be launched on the new airport.

The meeting endorsed the views of representatives of the LDA and CAA.

The government committee agreed in principle to relocate Walton Airport and that CAA consider conditional approval from the NOC for a 500-foot height for Taavun so that the project can be relaunched quickly.

The main member of the Board of Revenue, the member of the settlements, the commissioner of Lahore were responsible for determining the owners of the land as well as the details of the pending disputes over it.

Although the committee agreed to task the LDA with discussing various options for establishing an eco-friendly economic center at the current site of the airport, the Punjab cabinet discussed on Monday whether whether the initiative should be led by the LDA or the Lahore Central Business project. District Development Authority. The cabinet eventually granted approval in principle to create the business district authority.

Posted in Dawn, January 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos