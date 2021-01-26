Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government should not back down on three farm laws





Restless Indian farmers show no signs of extinction. Angry farmers camped outside Delhi for weeks during the bitterly cold winter of northern India. They also showed a knack for staying in the headlines, with captivating stunts such as organizing a tractor convoy to compete with India’s official Republic Day parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks shaken. But it must stand firm. The reforms that have so angered the protesters go further in solving the most intractable problems in Indian agriculture than any previously considered. These changes must be protected, not abandoned. Three new laws in particular, passed in haste and in open disregard of parliamentary standards last year, sparked the unrest. Now the Federal Minister of Agriculture, who has been tasked with negotiating with the protesters, has offered to postpone the implementation. This follows a series of other concessions in December. However, farmers encamped near Delhi are campaigning against a host of reform measures, both real and imagined. They want a total and immediate repeal of the laws passed last year. In addition, they want the government to ensure that the current state-run rice and wheat supply system will continue indefinitely – even if it has not yet been threatened. Farmers recognize that they got the government to play defense. There are cracks even within the ruling establishment. The parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has suggested that the government should compromise. It is not a surprise. Despite the rhetoric of its men in government, the RSS was never sold on the whole idea of ​​a “market economy”. Yet it is remarkably disappointing that the government appears willing to roll back some of its most important reforms to date amid stiff opposition from the country’s most subsidized and wealthy agricultural producers. Let’s not beat around the bush here: the government has already conceded too much. He has, for example, agreed to protect farmers’ access to free electricity. It is not only unaffordable, it slows down the modernization of the Indian electricity sector and therefore the growth of renewable energies. Authorities have also pledged not to go after farmers who burn agricultural waste – a major contributor to air pollution in the northern plains of India, which is home to nearly all of the most unsanitary towns in the country. world. What is at risk is not just a few laws, but India’s commitment to transition to a more sustainable and environmentally equitable growth model. In their demand that unsustainable practices continue in a new, more environmentally conscious era, the protesters are more than anything else reminding them of France’s yellow vests. And Modi’s government seems more prone to flex than even that of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron – even though Modi, with a 78% approval rating, is much safer politically than Macron. Given the stakes, it is shocking how abominable the political management and government messages have been. On the one hand, he failed to effectively communicate his case to farmers who would benefit from the reforms and who might have prevented their colleagues from hijacking the narrative. He alienated himself from a long-time ally – a Sikh religious party called Akali Dal – who might otherwise have helped manage the fallout from the reform. And the government must now understand that subsidy reform is best introduced with a clear path to an alternative form of support. It just has not been proposed. Before surrendering to the protesters, the government should at least try to find out what it could do to soften the deal it originally proposed. Modi and his advisers should also have no illusions about the cost of retirement. They tried to deal with the problems of the agricultural sector once before, at the start of Modi’s tenure. Their attempt to strengthen the government’s powers to acquire farmland had to be quashed amid loud objections by the political opposition. Objectively, these land acquisition laws were as regressive as the new agricultural reforms are progressive – but that is not the point. The lesson is that Modi lost the reform initiative in 2015 and never fully recovered it in his first term. Neither he nor India can afford to make the same mistake twice.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions, and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos