Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan government ‘begs’ opposition for talks





ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2021 10:57 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 26 (NNA): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday claimed that the government led by Imran Khan was “begging” for a dialogue in front of the opposition, but the opposition had decided not to hold any discussion with him, Dawn reported. “You will be surprised if I tell you the details of how they [the government people] begging the opposition for talks, “Maryam said in response to a question about a meeting of opposition leaders with a government team ahead of the start of the National Assembly session on Friday. She said the opposition would submit their resignation from the assemblies at a convenient time and with a consensus within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of 10, Dawn reported. “Resignations will be submitted and a long march will take place,” she said, adding that the current “incompetent government” would not be She declared 2021 election year. Maryam made the above statement while attending a joint meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups in the National Assembly and the Senate. Additionally, Maryam said the PML-N would not allow the government to change accountability laws, adding that the current leaders would face the same National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that belonged to it now to the opposition.Meanwhile, the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N) parliamentarians have ruled out the possibility of speaking with the government on any issue and have trusted the leadership and the narrative. the supreme leader of their party Nawaz Sharif. They also declared the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) proposal to make a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unworkable,” Dawn reported. Later, Maryam, via her social media account on Twitter, called party members’ support for Nawaz Sharif “phenomenal” and said the PML-N had truly become an ideological party “The party is more than ever engaged and united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The support and determination was phenomenal. This is new ideological PML-N Alhamdulillah, ”wrote Maryam Nawaz with her photos at the PML-N meeting. During the meeting, PML-N, in addition to discussing the political situation, also spoke about some organizational matters.

After the two-hour meeting, the party released a copy of the hard-hitting resolution passed by PML-N parliamentarians to the media. With this resolution, the PML-N stressed that “the appointments of retirees Military officers of Pakistani institutions virtually paint a picture of martial law in the country, due to which the civil bureaucracy of institutions and the people in general suffer from serious worry and anxiety, ”Dawn reported. for PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s story and his principled position. “Nawaz Sharif not only pointed out the good reasons for the grave dangers facing the nation, but also proved that he is a true patriot by presenting these harsh and inconvenient truths to the people,” the statement added. the resolution that Sharif’s account of “restoring the sanctity of the vote had become the voice of the whole nation”. “In light of the vision, story and insight of its leader, the party considers the course of action proposed to resolve these issues to be the right path,” they added. The meeting criticized the wrongful arrest and detention of party chairman Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Asif and Syed Khurshid Shah and the reprehensible treatment of prisoners, Dawn reported. The PML-N said Pakistan was quickly becoming a “failed state” at home and abroad. On the one hand, national assets were confiscated and, on the one hand, Pakistan’s image was sullied on the international stage, he added, adding that the responsibility for this “national embarrassment” lay with “incompetent people”. , thieves and foreigners. government imposed “. The meeting expressed serious concerns about the country’s economic situation. He called for an investigation into the nationwide power outage.PML-N also accused the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) of obstructing the disclosure of the facts of the foreign funding case for six years , which is regrettable, disturbing and reprehensible. The party demanded that all documents relating to the case, including 23 secret bank accounts, be made public and that all of its deliberations be carried out in public view. The meeting also condemned the Authority bill. of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its immunity and said that a person (retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa) facing controversy and allegations of corruption should not be the head of a sensitive project like CPEC because it was against the national interest. Earlier, Bajwa was denounced by local media of several offshore companies, including more than 100 companies and franchises in the United States, United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates. Canada his families were involved in. In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued an ordinance establishing a CPEC authority ahead of his visit to China and appointed Bajwa as its president. Whereas previously, the Ministry of Planning and Development oversaw CPEC projects. (ANI)

