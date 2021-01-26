Trump’s big lie wouldn’t have worked without his thousands of little lies (opinion)





“We won this election and we won it by a landslide,” Donald Trump said at his “Save America” rally on January 6, which prompted the assault on Capitol Hill. This is Trump’s “big lie”, a brazen lie with far-reaching consequences.

Trump’s accusation that “radical left” Democrats stole his victory is certainly a big deal. But the emphasis on his big lie is missing something fundamental to how propaganda works. A leader’s big lie has no power and makes little sense on its own. It is only of interest if the public has been fed so many little lies. It draws on a larger network of lies told by the leader and reinforced by his government officials and the submissive media.

The Big Lie works because it is part of an established alternative belief system – a building of lies, put together piece by piece.

Trump, a leader with authoritarian intentions and tendencies, had drawbacks compared to the foreign autocrats he admires so much. He had no state media, like China’s Xi Jinping. He could not rule by decree, like the Hungarian Viktor Orbn. He had to govern and run for office in an open society with a relatively robust free press. Further, although he was successful in making journalists objects of hate to many of his supporters, he could not revoke or destroy the First Amendment. Trump therefore took a different approach, unleashing a barrage of disinformation common in authoritarian states but unprecedented in the history of the US presidency. He has told more than 30,000 documented lies in public (30,573 was the Washington Post’s final tally), on Twitter, at rallies and in interviews. If you take him as an average, that would result in 21 lies a day over his four-year tenure.

Let’s break down the little lies that prepared Trump supporters to accept the big lie. Each of them was very damaging and consequential, and most of them were repeated endlessly by Trump and his co-conspirators inside and outside the government and reproduced on social media, right-wing TV and radio, etc. .

Some were not voiced directly by Trump, but were related to the cult of personality he built – although he has openly said he will “save the United States”, and said that “only me” can repair the ills of the country (an alleged fraudulent electoral system among them). Personality cults allow the spread of propaganda by allowing an autocrat to forge a special bond with his followers, based on faith and emotion rather than reason. Simply put, they believe – and help amplify – his lies because they believe in him.

Indeed, Trump’s claims of a unique skill to save America have enlisted the help of a group of evangelical Christian preachers, authors, and government officials, including the former White House press secretary. , Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who claimed he ruled by divine blessing – that God installed him to do his will. This encouraged supporters to believe that it was Trump’s fate to stay in power, preparing them for when Trump claimed a second term was rightly his.

The events of January 6 cannot be understood without this blind belief structure and all the little lies that supported it. For his supporters, Trump was a victim of the “deep state” and other enemies – his re-election had been foiled by their betrayal, so it was up to his believers to retaliate, to fix a rigged system with the only tool left: direct action.

The big lie sounded compelling because Trump had been lying about the US election for years. He began to raise suspicion about the rigged election in 2016, when it looked like he would lose to Hillary Clinton. The four years of relentless propaganda that followed were aimed at erasing all faith in this foundational institution of democracy.It is no surprise that Trump’s lie saw a dramatic rise in 2020, as he campaigned for re-election. during a pandemic he mismanaged with fatal results. He needed to discredit the main thing that threatened his power – the vote. He worked overtime to cast doubt on every aspect of the vote. He told lies about the vote of deceased people, about fraudulent ballots, about votes counted illegally, not at all counted or made up. “He lied that the media declared Biden the winner even though” they still have no idea of ​​the votes. ”

Focusing only on the big lie misses the big picture. He fails to convey the scope and gravity of the institutionalized lie that was Trump’s greatest weapon. And it clouded the way minds were exhausted, day after day, by one lie after another. Trump’s goal in his relentless lies was to get his supporters to trust him alone as the arbiter of reality and to be suspicious of everyone and everything else – especially the democratic system that holds him back. prevented from accumulating enough power to become untouchable.

This is the authoritarian path. While Trump has now left the White House, millions of his supporters still cling fiercely to his lies. Every lie deserves our attention as we seek to combat the mass disinformation that threatens our democracy.

