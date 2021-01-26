Xi Jinping reveals that China is in no mood for reconciliation

The difference in itself is not alarming, he said. What sows alarms is arrogance, prejudice and hatred. It is the attempt to impose a hierarchy on human civilization or to impose its own history, culture and social system on others. Loading The comments are directed to the United States and its allies. Australia has become a vehicle through which China warns the West against acting on its ideological prejudices by restricting Chinese investment, political interference and condemning human rights violations. Xis’ comments show that China will continue to portray itself as a victim despite its campaign of economic coercion against a country with a GDP fourteenth its size. The never-ending $ 20 billion dispute with Australia has no chance of reconciliation as its biggest player stands adamant that he played no role as an aggressor. Second, the world can condemn the crackdown in Hong Kong and Beijing’s threats against Taiwan, but China is a strong supporter of the independent foreign policy of peace.

China is working hard to overcome disputes through dialogue, resolve disputes through negotiation, and pursue friendly and cooperative relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, Xi said. Of course, Hong Kong and Taiwan are not part of China’s foreign policy. Hong Kong (a semi-autonomous region) is now part of the mainland’s political domain in all areas except its name and its independent neighbor Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, despite the democratic will of its 24 million people. Which means we can disillusion ourselves with the notion to which this foreign peace policy applies, as China sends dozens of fighter jets and bombers over the Taiwan Strait. The message to Davos regarding Hong Kong and Taiwan is to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Third, the home front is poised to become much more vital for China if it is to shield its economy from the sanctions and global volatility that, on its current trajectory, are likely to hit it throughout the 2020s. Loading Xi made it explicit in his address to global companies and political leaders. After decades of growing global economic growth and an economy driven by exports, China is turning in on itself. Increasingly, its 1.4 billion people will be encouraged to produce and consume products at home. The policy of protectionism promoted at a meeting of the world capitalist elite. As China enters a new phase of development, we will follow a new development philosophy and promote a new development paradigm, with domestic circulation as the pillar and national and international circulation mutually reinforcing, he said. Finally, the question of who was really addressing the speech. An increasingly skeptical West, led by the United States and Australia and now followed by Britain, Germany and France, will find little in the tea leaves to suggest that a diplomatic reset is on the cards.

But the poorest countries have a self-proclaimed and increasingly vocal leader in China. For developing countries, they aspire to more resources and space for development, and they demand stronger representation and voice in global economic governance, Xi said. We must recognize that with the growth of developing countries, global prosperity and stability will be enhanced, and developed countries will benefit from such growth. Here, Xi continues his direction of foreign policy, paying attention to economically neglected countries that have been sidelined by Western powers in the multilateral arena. The West should take note. More than 50 countries defended China’s crackdown on Hong Kong at the UN Human Rights Council in July. A superpower with a COVID-19 vaccine and the promise of influence and investment in the years to come could gain the support of many more.