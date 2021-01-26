Still too early to count Donald Trump – InsideSources





President Donald J. Trump arrives at Naval Air Force Base Norfolk on Saturday, March 28, 2020, prior to departure from the USNS Comfort, a United States Navy hospital ship stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Just before Joe Bidens’ inauguration, a headline from the New York magazine sounded: Trump is on the verge of losing everything.

Well, maybe not.

If you believe a Jan. 11-13 poll commissioned by AXIOS, a Washington political publication, Donald Trump appears to have retained at least an influential section of his loyalists. While the poll showed the percentage of Americans supporting Trump’s withdrawal increased by five percentage points (to 56%) after the insurgents of the Capitol coup took its toll, there is more to the story.

The AXIOS-IPSOS poll seemed to show a gulf among Republicans in general as well as independents who may lean Republican. The poll asked respondents to identify themselves as a supporter of Donald Trump, a traditional Republican, or a political independent.

More than half were identified as mainstream Republicans, while just over a third claimed the part of Trump supporters.

Remember on inauguration day, Biden and his entourage – along with three past presidents – attended a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Afterwards, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama hosted an impromptu exchange (captured on video by Biden’s inaugural committee) in which the three discussed our democracy, our tradition, and our unification.

Although the actual event was 20 minutes long, three minutes of video was made available to the public (oh, how many of us would love to see it all).

In those fascinating 180 seconds, Obama touched on a most crucial question when he said: “We must not only listen to the people with whom we agree, but also to listen to those with whom we disagree. agreement.”

It conjures up images of the aforementioned category of Trump supporters. Supporters who might feel more emboldened if Republicans regain both the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2022.

On the day of the inauguration, one of those supporters wearing a red MAGA hat was ready to discuss his pro-Trump beliefs (even as impeachment looms) and anti-Biden sentiments (despite his call to the national unity) on a sunny but windy and cold afternoon. He was a white middle class man in his late fifties from West Lafayette, Indiana. And he waved an ominous Stop the Steal sign on a Washington street blocked by a National Guard checkpoint.

Question from InsideSources: Why are you so pro-Donald Trump?

Answer: Because he’s the closest president we’ve had since Ronald Reagan to push for America first ”.

Question: Would you vote for Donald Trump in 2024?

Answer: The election cannot happen fast enough.

Well, take that answer as a yes.

Question: What are your top three pro-Trump policies?

Answer: A nation without borders is not a nation at all. Trump is the only president who calls China. It had the strongest economy ever, with deregulation and tax cuts, until it was destroyed by the coronavirus.

Question: Why are you so anti-Biden?

Answer: Because he is already mentally unfit for the White House. I don’t even think he will finish his term. But if he runs against Trump again, Trump will win the next time around.

Obama points out that engaging with people you don’t agree with was right. After all, Trump garnered nearly 75 million votes, which would have won any other election except that of November 3, 2020. That’s a huge mass of Americans, so you just can’t reject them. .

Recounting his own inauguration in 2009, Obama offered in the video: One of my fondest memories of the inauguration was the grace and generosity President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle.

“It was a reminder that we can have fierce disagreements, yet recognize the common humanity of each other, and that as Americans we have more in common than what separates us.

This common humanity seemed to be lost in the chaotic reshuffle that has marred the Trump administration. Local Americans have noticed.

So have other people from all over the world.

Two gentlemen from Germany were on the same street, sending dispatches about the inaugural atmosphere via social media to the people of Berlin. Their aim was to foster transatlantic dialogue, they said.

And document a new day in America.

Ordinary people in our country feel very negative about Donald Trump, one of them told InsideSources. He made the world less safe. He was particularly hostile to Europe, and very much to Germany. He has no respect for anything and he lies.

What about Biden?

I hope he gets this pandemic under control, the second type explained. And he must correct the economic inequalities in this country.

Additionally, a Turkish cameraman for an English-language television network in his home country offered a broader perspective, saying Trump is big news all over the world.

Even in Turkey. Why?

Because he was the President of the United States – and he was crazy.

OK, gotcha.

It must be a Trump Drama thing.

Return to the AXIOS / IPSOS survey. He revealed that 96% of Trump supporters agreed that Trump makes the Republican Party better. But mainstream Republicans seem less convinced with just 51%. Only 41% of mainstream Republicans want to see Trump run in three years. However, those in the Trump supporter classification say please run in 2024, at 92%.

Remember the guy from Indiana – with the sign.

