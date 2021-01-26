UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends Republic Day greetings and says ‘he looks forward to visiting India later this year’





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday greeted India on its 72nd Republic Day. Johnson, in his Republic Day post, made special reference to the vaccine collaboration and said the UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic . Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the main guest at the annual parade to mark the 72nd Republic of India Day, but had to cancel the visit to focus on the domestic crisis triggered by the emergence of a new UK’s deadliest variant of the coronavirus. at the end of last year. In his video message to celebrate the birth of an extraordinary constitution that made India the world’s largest sovereign democracy, the British Prime Minister reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months. “I looked forward to joining you on this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our joint fight against COVID has kept me in London,” Johnson said. “As I speak to you, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help liberate humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other countries, we are on the right track so I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship and fighting for the leap forward in our relations that Prime Minister Modi and I are committed to achieving ”, he declared. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in the UK, he added: “All over the world this virus is forcing people to stay apart, including family and friends in Britain and India, who form what Prime Minister Modi called the living bridge between us. But for now, let me wish everyone in India as well as those celebrating here in Britain a very happy Republic Day, ”said the British Prime Minister. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be staged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be quieter as there will be a shorter parade, no main guest to honor the occasion, and much less public participation in the event.

