A coup in Turkey by Jeremy Seal the rise and fall of Adnan Menderes

A populist Turkish leader instrumentalizes religion, becomes increasingly intolerant and faces an insurgency by his own armed forces. The story dates back to the 1950s, the days of Turkey’s freely elected first prime minister, Adnan Menderes, but the parallels with today – and current leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan – are clear.

Menderes, who ruled Turkey from 1950 to 1960, is not well known outside the country. But for President Erdogan and his supporters, he is an idol. Speaking last year on the island where Menderes was hanged after a military coup, Erdogan described him as a “hero”.

A coup in Turkey is a compelling account of the rise and fall of Menderes, part biography, part travelogue by Jeremy Seal, a lifelong fan of Turkey, author of two previous books on the country.

Menderes was once a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), created by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey’s revered founding father. The ruling party “had shown little interest in lifting the villagers of Turkey out of their historic poverty,” Seal writes. Menderes, a former cotton producer expelled from CHP after lobbying for sweeping reforms, presented himself as a man of the people. His newly formed Democratic Party was rewarded with a landslide victory in the country’s first democratic elections, held in 1950.

The prime minister has embarked on a series of infrastructure projects, building roads, supplying piped water to rural areas and expanding bus services. He overturned the limits of Islam imposed by Atatürk, a staunch secularist, by building mosques and reopening religious schools. Voters in the countryside, in particular, worshiped him as “the man who took their feet out of rawhide sandals.” . . and put them in shoes ”.

Yet as the country faced increasing economic hardship, the insecure Menderes grew more and more intolerant. In 1955, a terrible pogrom broke out against Istanbul’s Greek Orthodox community, apparently after a government-fueled protest “got out of hand.” A draconian press law passed the following year led to the arrest of a newspaper boy for shouting a headline.

The discontent of students, intellectuals and the military peaked in May 1960 when the troops took control. After a ridiculous trial, the former prime minister – along with two of his ministers – was sent to the gallows.

Seal has an eye for a good story. It brings to the fore tales of Menderes’ near-death experience in a Gatwick plane crash and his noisy reception at Ankara train station by supporters who brought sheep to his feet.

The book recalls that Erdogan is both a symptom and a cause of the country’s current problems

At times the book feels too dependent on a small number of foreign historical sources, relying heavily on the archives of The Times newspaper and the British Foreign Office.

But it also features engaging interviews with characters from the Menderes era, including a young military officer, now an old man, who photographed the most vulnerable former leader while guarding his prison cell.

The book’s greatest strength is a testament to the deep vein of authoritarianism that runs through Turkey’s history, a reminder that Erdogan is both a symptom and a cause of the country’s current problems.

Seal argues that the 1960 putsch set a “disastrous” precedent. It was the first of four successful coups and several other failed attempts, including a bloody July 2016 effort to overthrow Erdogan himself.

The Turkish president borrows directly from his political idol when he invokes, on a daily basis, the “Country resistance– the will of the people – to justify his harsh treatment of those who oppose him. Discussing Menderes’ use of the term, Seal quotes the then British Ambassador, who lamented that many in Turkey “found it more or less normal that political power won at the polls was used to deny others the right to vote. exercise of democratic rights ”. The remark is over 60 years old, but might as well have been made today.

A coup in Turkey: A story of democracy, despotism and revenge in a divided country, by Jeremy Seal, Chatto & Windus, RRP € 16.99, 352 pages

Laura Pitel is the FT’s correspondent in Turkey

